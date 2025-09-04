Atlanta United Academy Set to Kick-Off 2025-26 Season on Saturday

ATLANTA - The Atlanta United Academy will start its 10th season on Saturday, Sept. 6, and the club today announced its staff changes ahead of the 2025-26 season under the leadership of Director of Methodology Javier Peréz, who enters his second full season in charge. The club also announced today that multiple matches this season will be streamed on ATLUTD.com/live, including two matches each day on Sept. 13 (vs. Nashville SC), Oct. 18 (vs. FC Dallas), Oct. 25 (vs. Orlando City SC) and Nov. 1 (vs. Charlotte FC). Additional streamed matches will be announced throughout the year.

To formally kick-off the new season, the club held its annual Academy dinner at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Wednesday night to mark the start of the new season. Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Chris Henderson and First Team goalkeeper Brad Guzan joined Peréz to address the Academy players ahead of the new season.

"We are ecstatic to kick off the 2025-26 season and are looking forward to an exciting season ahead for each of our teams," said Peréz. "With the U15 team joining the Pro Player Pathway, we see this as an opportunity for more teams to develop in high-level environments, and our fantastic coaches and staff will continue to push the players toward success through our player development pathway toward higher levels of collegiate and professional football."

The Academy will have five age groups (U13, U14, U15, U16, U18) competing in MLS NEXT's Homegrown Division, the top tier of MLS NEXT. Homegrown Division Clubs compete in a 10-month, pro-style season, participating in marquee national events throughout the year. More information on MLS NEXT competitions and the 2025-26 season can be found here. The Homegrown Division is comprised of 152 Clubs, including all MLS academies and 123 MLS NEXT Elite Academies. The full MLS NEXT schedule can be found here.

This season's biggest change for Atlanta United's Academy sees the inclusion of the U15 team in the Pro Player Pathway. According to MLS NEXT, MLS academies' U15 teams will play in the U16 age group, their U16 teams will play in the U17 age group, and the U18 teams will compete in the U19 age group. The extension of the Pro Player Pathway and MLS academies playing up an age group will create more meaningful competition for both MLS clubs and MLS NEXT Elite Academies.

2025-26 Atlanta United Academy staff:

Javier Peréz - Director of Methodology

Stewart Lathan - Player Welfare and Education Officer

Christina Fouch - Academy Administrator

Carlee Dykes - Academy Administrator

Henry Benavides - Operations Coordinator

Steven Turek - U18 Head Coach

Lars Eckenrode - U18 Assistant Coach

Will Bates - U16 Head Coach

Michael Lynch - U16 Assistant Coach & Scout

Steven Covino - U15 Head Coach

Luke Collins - U15 Assistant Coach

Bruno Ramos - U14 Head Coach

Colby Childress - U13 Head Coach

Skyler Schmidt - U13 Assistant Coach

Zack Schultze - Goalkeeper Coach

Jonathan Frances - Goalkeeper Coach

Tomaz Marinelli - Head of Performance

Hallam Kimpton - U18 Fitness Coach

Pete Luther - U15 Fitness Coach

Dr. Cliff Willimon - Academy Doctor

Dave Kloehs - Athletic Trainer

Macy Franklin - Athletic Trainer

Bri Karweick - Athletic Trainer

Zach Rodriguez - Athletic Trainer

Will Clayton - Academy Scout

Kyle Gookins - Academy Scout

Andrea Bustamente - Academy Scout

Casey Torres - Equipment Manager

Alan Behrman - Psychologist

Cristina Lazaro - Psychologist







