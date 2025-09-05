The Promise Evolves: Inter Miami CF Academy Unveils Messi Branded Jersey

The 2025/26 season will mark a historic step for the Inter Miami CF Academy, as its kit will carry the Messi Logo for the first time in honor of the greatest player in history!

In the 2024/25 campaign, the Academy reached a milestone by proudly wearing the same iconic pink as the First Team for the first time with the debut of the Promise Kit. It represented more than just a new look, it signified the Academy's role as the foundation of the Club, where young talent begins its journey and builds toward the future.

Now, for the 2025/26 season, the kit takes on even greater meaning. Our Academy players will grace the pitch in the new Messi branded Promise kit. Our players will carry Messi's name and brand on their chest, reminding them of the excellence they are chasing. No other youth academy in the world has worn a jersey branded by Messi before, making it a historic moment for the Inter Miami Academy, as the Messi Logo will be proudly displayed on our Academy's jerseys in each match, as both the iconic pink home kit and the black away kit will feature the mark.

This one-of-a-kind kit connects ambition, legacy, and inspiration, empowering the next generation to dream even bigger. The new Inter Miami x Messi branded Promise kit is more than just a logo; it's when greatness meets the freedom to dream.







