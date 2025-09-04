St. Louis CITY SC to Host FC Dallas at Energizer Park this Saturday

Published on September 4, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis CITY SC will continue their homestand, this time facing FC Dallas this Saturday at Energizer Park, with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. CT. Fans can catch the action live on MLS Season Pass via the Apple TV app or tune in locally with English radio coverage on KYKY Y98.1 FM and Spanish coverage on KXOK 102.9 FM.

How to Watch

Stream: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Apple TV Talent (English): Neil Sika (play-by-play), Lloyd Sam (analyst)

Apple TV Talent (Spanish): Diego Pessolano (play-by-play), Daniel Chapela (analyst)

Radio: KYKY Y98.1 FM (English), KXOK 102.9 FM (Spanish)

Radio Talent (English): Joey Zanaboni (play-by-play), Dale Schilly (analyst)

Radio Talent (Spanish): Santiago Beltran (play-by-play), Hector Vega (analyst)

Matchday Activity

This Saturday's festivities kick off at 4:30 p.m. with the CITY Block Party on Lou Fusz Plaza, featuring DJ Mitch Marku, the Purina Incredible Dog Team, soccer skill challenges, and food and drinks from Steve's or Balkan Treat Box. Gates to Energizer Park open at 6 p.m., with Mobile Order Ahead available through the CITY App and more than 25 local food partners to choose from. Fans who arrive early will receive a St. Louis CITY SC luggage tag, available to the first 10,000 fans courtesy of Enterprise.

Last Time Out

St. Louis CITY SC were defeated 3-2 by Houston Dynamo at Energizer Park in their most recent match. Facing a three-goal deficit in the final minutes, CITY launched a comeback, which started with an Eduard Löwen strike in the 86th minute, off an assist from Simon Becher. Three minutes later, Mykhi Joyner scored his first career MLS goal to become the second Homegrown player in club history to score an MLS goal (first done by Miguel Perez). Chris Durkin and Marcel Hartel recorded assists on the goal. It was Hartel's second assist in back-to-back matches and his third goal contribution in his last three games.

St. Louis CITY SC vs FC Dallas

St. Louis CITY SC holds a 2-3-1 regular season record against Dallas and are undefeated against them at Energizer Park in all competitions. In those two regular season matches at home, St. Louis earned a 2-1 win in 2023 and shutout in 2024. CITY SC faced FC Dallas in July at Toyota Stadium and were defeated 3-0.

Scouting FC Dallas

FC Dallas enters Saturday's contest sitting in 12th place in the Western Conference standings with 30 points and a 7-11-9 record. Dallas went undefeated in the month of August, beating Portland Timbers 2-0, and tying both Austin FC and LAFC. Forward Petar Musa leads Dallas in goals scored with 13 and is their assist leader with six. Away from Toyota Stadium, FC Dallas is 4-3-6.







