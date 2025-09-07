St. Louis CITY SC Picks up Point Against FC Dallas

Published on September 7, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC News Release







St. Louis CITY SC earned a 1-1 draw against FC Dallas on Saturday night at Energizer Park. CITY SC jumped ahead courtesy of a goal from Célio Pompeu in the 32nd minute, capitalizing on Dallas having to play shorthanded after visiting goalkeeper Michael Collodi was shown a red card earlier in the half. Eduard Löwen assisted the goal, giving him his third goal contribution over his last three matches. Dallas drew even a few minutes later, but CITY SC kept the pressure on but couldn't find the go-ahead goal. CITY SC will now hit the road for a matchup against CF Montréal on Saturday, September 13, at 6:30 p.m. CT at Stade Saputo.

Postgame Notes

Célio Pompeu scored his second MLS goal of the season

Eduard Löwen earned his third assist of the 2025 MLS season

Löwen has contributed to three goals in three games for CITY SC (two goals, one assist)

At Energizer Park, Lowen has 28 goal contributions (12 goals, 16 assists) in 35 matches - the most of all-time for a CITY player

September 6, 2025 - Energizer Park (St. Louis, MO)

Goal-Scoring Plays

STL: Célio Pompeu (Eduard Löwen), 32nd minute - Célio Pompeu scored with right footed shot from the central position outside the box to the top left corner

DAL: Petar Musa (Chris Cappis), 35th minute - Petar Musa scored with right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top right corner

Scoring Summary

STL: Célio Pompeu (Eduard Löwen), 32'

DAL: Petar Musa (Chris Cappis), 35'

Misconduct Summary

DAL: Michael Collodi (ejection), 16'

DAL: Patrickson Delgado (caution), 60'

Lineups

STL: GK Roman Bürki ©; D Conrad Wallem, D Fallou Fall, D Henry Kessler, D Devin Padelford (Tomas Totland, 75'); M Chris Durkin, M Eduard Löwen; M Célio Pompeu (Tomáš Ostrák, 75'), M Marcel Hartel; F Simon Becher (Brendan McSorley, 69'), F João Klauss

Substitutes not used: GK Ben Lundt, D Kyle Hiebert, D Jaziel Orozco, D Josh Yaro, D Timo Baumgartl, M Alfredo Morales

TOTAL SHOTS: 41; SHOTS ON GOAL: 14; FOULS: 10; OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 16; SAVES: 1

DAL: GK Michael Collodi; D Osaze Urhoghide, D Lalas Abubakar, D Shaq Moore, D Bernard Kamungo; M Patrickson Delgado (Sebastian Lletget, 68'), M Anderson Julio (Sebastien Ibeagha, 68'), M Christian Cappis, M Ramiro ©, M Kaick Ferreira (Jacob Jackson, 19'); F Petar Musa (Logan Farrington, 86')

Substitutes not used: M Pedrinho, D Alvaro Augusto, D Joshua Torquato, F Samuel Sarver, M Enes Sali

TOTAL SHOTS: 5; SHOTS ON GOAL: 2; FOULS: 13; OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 7; SAVES: 13

Referee: Allen Chapman

Assistant Referees: Kevin Klinger, Walt Heatherly, Alexis Da Silva

VAR: Kevin Stott

AVAR: Fabio Tovar

Venue: Energizer Park







