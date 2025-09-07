Revolution Edged by Chicago Fire FC

Published on September 7, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. - The New England Revolution (8-14-7; 31 pts.) were defeated by Chicago Fire FC (12-10-6, 42 pts.), 3-2, on Saturday night at SeatGeek Stadium. Chicago struck early with a pair of goals in the opening 10 minutes and added a third goal in the 68th minute. New England fought back with a pair of late goals from Homegrown defender Peyton Miller and Revolution captain Carles Gil, who netted from the penalty spot, but the comeback effort fell just short.

Chicago immediately began the night on the front foot, opening the scoring within two minutes of the opening whistle as forward Jonathan Bamba tapped a long ball from Brian Gutierrez under goalkeeper Matt Turner, who had come charging off his line. The hosts doubled their lead eight minutes later, as Philip Zinckernagel unleashed a long-range strike into the bottom-left corner, bouncing just over Turner's outstretched palm.

The Revolution rallied back and applied their share of pressure in Chicago's end. New England had a powerful strike by Alhassan Yusuf denied by Chicago's Chris Brady. The rebound cycled to Miller inside the penalty area, but his right-footed shot struck the post. Gil also had a low shot on frame saved by Brady.

Midway through the second half, Chicago added a third goal with Hugo Cuypers tallying in the 68th minute. New England continued applying pressure in Chicago's end before Miller finally pulled one back in the 78th minute, the second goal of his career. The 17-year-old left back received a through ball from Argentine forward Tomás Chancalay and slotted his shot into the far corner. Chancalay registered his second assist of the season and recorded a team-best four key passes in the match.

In stoppage time, defender Will Sands drew a foul inside the box as he was fouled by former Revolution defender Omar Gonzalez. Gil stepped up to the spot and buried his attempt, giving him 10 goals on the season. Along with his 11 assists, Gil now has reached double-digit goals and assists for the third time in MLS. Gil and Miller shared the team lead with four shot attempts each, a single-game high for the Homegrown defender. Off the bench, Ugandan international midfielder Allan Oyirwoth, 18, made his MLS debut with a 21-minute shift in the midfield.

The Revolution return home next Saturday night to host Toronto FC for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Gillette Stadium. Watch next Saturday's match on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish. Listen on the radio via 98.5 The Sports Hub, with Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies on the call, Mas Latino 99.9 FM / 1300 AM (Spanish), and 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA (Portuguese).

MATCH NOTES

Saturday's result snaps a 12-match unbeaten run for New England against Chicago Fire FC.

Carles Gil converted a penalty in second half stoppage time, improving to 17-of-19 from the spot in his MLS career. His 17 penalty goals are tied with Lee Nguyen for the most in club history.

The penalty kick was Gil's 10th goal of the year, marking his third season with double-digit goals and assists for New England (2019 & 2023).

Gil moved into a tie with Diego Fagundez (54) for the third-most Revolution goals across all competitions.

Peyton Miller scored his second goal of the season, ending the night with a team-high four shots, including two on target - both new career highs - along with eight recoveries.

Tomás Chancalay provided the assist on Miller's goal, his second of the campaign and third of his MLS career. The Argentine had a team-high four chances created on the night.

18-year-old midfielder Allan Oyirwoth made his MLS debut as a second-half substitute, logging 21 minutes.

Jackson Yueill made his 200th MLS regular season start, completing a team best 95.2 percent of his passes.

Brayan Ceballos earned his 25th MLS start of the season, while Luca Langoni logged his 25th Revolution start across all competitions.

GAME CAPSULE

Revolution Match #29

New England Revolution 2 vs. Chicago Fire FC 3

September 6, 2025 - SeatGeek Stadium (Bridgeview, Ill.)

Referee: Guido Gonzales Jr.

Assistant Referee: Matthew Nelson

Assistant Referee: Jeffrey Swartzel

Fourth Official: Ricardo Montero Araya

Video Asst. Referee: Michael Radchuk

Assistant VAR: Mark Allatin

Weather: 62 degrees and partly cloudy

Attendance: 16,947

Scoring Summary:

CHI - Jonathan Bamba 5 (Brian Gutierrez 4) 2'

CHI - Philip Zinckernagel 12 (André Franco 1) 10'

CHI - Hugo Cuypers 16 (André Franco 2, Dje D'Avilla 1) 68'

NE - Peyton Miller 2 (Tomás Chancalay 2) 78'

NE - Carles Gil 10 (Penalty Kick) 90'+4

Misconduct Summary:

CHI - Chris Brady (Yellow Card - Time Wasting) 72'

NE - Brayan Ceballos (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul) 81'

CHI - Omar González (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 90'+3

New England Revolution: Matt Turner; Peyton Miller, Brayan Ceballos, Tanner Beason (Will Sands 86'), Ilay Feingold (Wyatt Omsberg 69'); Alhassan Yusuf, Jackson Yueill (Allan Oyirwoth 69'); Ignatius Ganago, Carles Gil ©, Luca Langoni (Brandon Bye 79'); Tomás Chancalay.

Substitutes Not Used: Alex Bono; Andrew Farrell, Malcolm Fry, Sharod George, Eric Klein.

Chicago Fire FC: Chris Brady; Andrew Gutman, Jack Elliott ©, Sam Rogers (Omar González 90'), Jonathan Dean; Andre Franco (Sergio Oregel 76'), Dje D'Avilla, Brian Gutierrez (Kellyn Acosta 84'); Jonathan Bamba (Maren Haile-Selassie 76'), Philip Zinckernagel, Hugo Cuypers (Tom Barlow 84').

Substitutes Not Used: Jeffrey Gal; Justin Reynolds, Christopher Cupps, Mauricio Pineda.







