Austin FC Erases Early Deficit to Defeat Sporting Kc

Published on September 7, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Kansas City, KANSAS - Austin FC won for the second consecutive weekend, defeating Sporting KC 2-1 at Children's Mercy Park on Sunday night. Owen Wolff tallied a goal and an assist, becoming the team's leader in goal contributions with 14 in all competitions this season. CJ Fodrey scored the winner, his first career MLS goal.

The victory strengthens Austin's position in the MLS Western Conference standings. ATXFC moves up to sixth place and is now eight (8) points above the playoff line while still having a game in hand on several teams below them.

Sporting KC took the lead early from the penalty spot but Wolff's highlight-reel goal leveled the match before halftime. He expertly brought down a long pass from Guilherme Biro with a perfect first touch that beat both SKC center backs, and calmly finished past John Pulskamp from the edge of the area.

The decisive moment came in the 82 nd minute. Wolff swung in a corner, which Fodrey flicked on and in with a header at the near post. Brad Stuver then made a critical save in the final moments of the match, denying Dejan Joveljić from point-blank range.

Goal-Scoring Summary

SKC (1-0) - Dejan Joveljić (penalty) 16'

ATX (1-1) - Owen Wolff (assisted by Guilherme Biro) 37'

ATX (1-2) - CJ Fodrey (assisted by Owen Wolff) 82'

Match Information

Venue: Children's Mercy Park (Kansas City, KS)

Weather: Sunny, 76 degrees

Referee: Sergii Boiko

Assistant Referee 1: Jeremy Hanson

Assistant Referee 2: Chris Wattam

4 th Official: Malik Badawi

VAR: Ismail Elfath

AVAR: Jonathan Johnson

Statistical source: MLSSoccer.com

Next Match

Austin FC will play its 15th away match and 29th match overall of the 2025 Major League Soccer regular season against FC Dallas on Saturday, September 13 at 7:30 p.m. CT. The match will stream live in English and Spanish on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app.

