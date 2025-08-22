Austin FC Acquires $125,000 in General Allocation Money from New England
Published on August 22, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Austin FC News Release
Austin, TEXAS - Austin FC announced today that the Club agreed to a trade with New England Revolution. Austin received $50,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) and $75,000 in 2026 GAM in exchange for a 2025 international roster slot.
