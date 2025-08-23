Minnesota United Acquires Midfielder Alexis Fariña on Loan from Club Cerro Porteño
Published on August 22, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United announced today that the club has acquired 20-year-old midfielder Alexis Fariña on a one-year loan from Club Cerro Porteño of Paraguay's Primera División, with an option to purchase his contract. Fariña will occupy an international roster spot pending a medical and receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).
"I am very happy and excited to join Minnesota United and for this next step in my career," said midfielder Alexis Fariña. "I'm eager to arrive and help the club achieve all of its objectives."
"Alexis is an offensive player who has an intriguing ability to connect passes and create chances in tight spaces," said MNUFC Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Khaled El-Ahmad. "We believe coming to Minnesota United will further help his development while providing us another offensive option. We look forward to seeing him compete and grow during his time in Minnesota."
Fariña arrives in Minnesota after having played with one of Paraguay's largest clubs, Cerro Porteño, since the 2023 season. With El Ciclón's first team, the 20-year-old made 48 game appearances, scored three goals and provided seven assists across all competitions.
Before 2023, Fariña played for and developed with Cerro Porteño's U18 and U20 squads, notably providing two assists during the club's 2023 U20 Copa Libertadores Third Place Match victory over CA Peñarol (Uruguay). The young midfielder began playing soccer at the youth level with Club Deportivo Capiatá prior to joining El Ciclón.
Transaction: Minnesota United acquires midfielder Alexis Fariña on a one-year loan from Club Cerro Porteño of Paraguay's Primera División, with an option to purchase his contract. Fariña will occupy an international roster spot pending a medical and receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC). The transaction was completed prior to the close of MLS' Secondary Transfer Window.
VITALS
Alexis Fariña
Position: Midfielder
Date of Birth: 12/17/2004 (20 years old)
Height: 5'7"
Birthplace: Paraguay
Citizenship: Paraguay
Previous Club: Club Cerro Porteño
