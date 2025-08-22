Revolution Acquire 2025 International Roster Slot from Austin FC
Published on August 22, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New England Revolution News Release
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution today acquired a 2025 International Roster Slot from Austin FC in exchange for $50,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) and $75,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money.
The Revolution are on the road tomorrow night, visiting the Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field on Saturday night. The match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV in English and Spanish. Listen via the club's local radio calls on 98.5 The Sports Hub or Nossa Radio USA for Portuguese commentary.
TRANSACTION: New England Revolution acquire a 2025 International Roster Slot from Austin FC in exchange for $50,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) and $75,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money on August 22, 2025.
