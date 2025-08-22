Minnesota United Loans Defender Kipp Keller to New Mexico United
Published on August 22, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United announced today that the club has loaned defender Kipp Keller to New Mexico United of the USL Championship for the remainder of the 2025 season. Minnesota United retains the right to recall Keller at any point throughout the duration of the Loan Agreement.
"Kipp has continued to gain playing time this season, and we have been pleased with the progress he has made on the pitch so far this year," said MNUFC Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Khaled El-Ahmad. "In an effort to get him even more impactful minutes on the field, we see this loan to New Mexico United as an opportunity for Kipp to continue that growth and return to playing at a high level as their club chases a playoffs berth."
"I am looking forward to this opportunity to go on loan with New Mexico," said defender Kipp Keller. "It's extremely important for me to play games and New Mexico will be a great place to do that. I will continue to support the team from afar and can't wait to be back stronger than ever."
Kipp Keller was selected by Minnesota United during Stage 1 of the 2024 Re-Entry Draft. Since then, the defender has primarily played for MNUFC2, the Loons' MLS NEXT Pro team, after recovering from injury earlier this year. With MNUFC2, Keller has made eight game appearances, all starts, playing an impactful role on the second-team back line in over 500 minutes of action.
Keller was selected by Austin FC with the fifth-overall pick in MLS SuperDraft 2022 out of Saint Louis University. As a member of the Verde & Black, he made 17 game appearances across all competitions. In December of 2023, the center back was acquired by FC Cincinnati, and since then had made 22 game appearances across all competitions, playing over 1,045 minutes on the pitch, which included Concacaf Champions Cup action.
Transaction: Minnesota United loans defender Kipp Keller to New Mexico United of the USL Championship for the remainder of the 2025 season. Minnesota United retains the right to recall Keller at any point throughout the duration of the Loan Agreement.
VITALS
Kipp Keller
Position: Defender
Height: 6'2"
Weight: 181 lbs.
Date of Birth: 7/14/2000 (25 years old)
Birthplace: St. Louis, Missouri
Major League Soccer Stories from August 22, 2025
- SKC Visits Seattle on Sunday - Sporting Kansas City
- Availability Report: Three Absent vs. FC Cincinnati - New York City FC
- Rapids Look to Add on Consecutive Wins with Road Matchup against LA Galaxy - Colorado Rapids
- Revolution Meet Columbus Crew in Ohio on Saturday Night - New England Revolution
- Hungry for Some Home Cooking: Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte FC vs New York Red Bulls - Charlotte FC
- FC Cincinnati Host NYCFC as Final Stretch of the Season Heats Up - FC Cincinnati
- Minnesota United Signs Striker Mamadou Dieng from Hartford Athletic - Minnesota United FC
- A Crowning Achievement: Looking Back at a Historic Streak - Charlotte FC
- FC Cincinnati Acquire Brazilian Striker Brenner on Loan from Udinese - FC Cincinnati
- Minnesota United Loans Defender Kipp Keller to New Mexico United - Minnesota United FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Travels to Canada to Face Vancouver Whitecaps at BC Place - St. Louis City SC
- Michael Adedokun Transfered to Lexington SC - Club de Foot Montreal
- FC Dallas Loans Homegrown Tarik Scott to Monterey Bay FC - FC Dallas
- Minnesota United Signs Defender Nectarios Triantis from Sunderland A.F.C. - Minnesota United FC
- FC Cincinnati Waive Forward Sergio Santos - FC Cincinnati
- D.C. United Matches to Re-Air Locally on FOX 5 - D.C. United
- LA Galaxy Acquire Third-Round Pick in 2026 MLS SuperDraft from New York Red Bulls in Exchange for Goalkeeper John McCarthy - LA Galaxy
- San Diego FC Acquires Forward Amahl Pellegrino from the San Jose Earthquakes in Exchange for $300,000 in 2025 GAM - San Diego FC
- Earthquakes Trade Forward Amahl Pellegrino to San Diego FC - San Jose Earthquakes
- San Diego FC Waives Defender Hamady Diop - San Diego FC
- Houston Dynamo FC to Host the San Jose Earthquakes in Western Conference Clash - Houston Dynamo FC
- Real Salt Lake Loans Polish International Winger Dominik Marczuk to FC Cincinnati - Real Salt Lake
- FC Cincinnati Acquire U22 Initiative Winger Dominik Marczuk on Loan from Real Salt Lake - FC Cincinnati
- Kickoff Time Updated for LAFC's Road Match at Austin - Los Angeles FC
- Chicago Fire FC Acquires Serbian Defender Viktor Radojević - Chicago Fire FC
- Charlotte FC Loans Defender Jahlane Forbes to North Carolina FC - Charlotte FC
- Real Salt Lake Returns Home Saturday to Host Minnesota United FC - Real Salt Lake
- Revolution Acquire 2025 International Roster Slot from Austin FC - New England Revolution
- Toronto FC Acquire $100,000 in General Allocation Money from Chicago Fire FC - Toronto FC
- Chicago Fire FC Acquires 2025 International Roster Slot from Toronto FC - Chicago Fire FC
- Austin FC Acquires $125,000 in General Allocation Money from New England - Austin FC
- Inter Miami CF Signs Argentine Youth International Attacker Mateo Silvetti - Inter Miami CF
- Toronto FC Add Ecuadorian International Midfielder José Cifuentes from Rangers FC - Toronto FC
- CF Montréal Signs Iván Jaime as Designated Player - Club de Foot Montreal
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Minnesota United FC Stories
- Minnesota United Signs Striker Mamadou Dieng from Hartford Athletic
- Minnesota United Loans Defender Kipp Keller to New Mexico United
- Minnesota United Signs Defender Nectarios Triantis from Sunderland A.F.C.
- Minnesota United Signs Midfielder Dominik Fitz from FK Austria Wien
- Minnesota United Shuts Out Seattle Sounders FC in Crucial Western Conference Win