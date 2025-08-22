Minnesota United Loans Defender Kipp Keller to New Mexico United

Published on August 22, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United announced today that the club has loaned defender Kipp Keller to New Mexico United of the USL Championship for the remainder of the 2025 season. Minnesota United retains the right to recall Keller at any point throughout the duration of the Loan Agreement.

"Kipp has continued to gain playing time this season, and we have been pleased with the progress he has made on the pitch so far this year," said MNUFC Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Khaled El-Ahmad. "In an effort to get him even more impactful minutes on the field, we see this loan to New Mexico United as an opportunity for Kipp to continue that growth and return to playing at a high level as their club chases a playoffs berth."

"I am looking forward to this opportunity to go on loan with New Mexico," said defender Kipp Keller. "It's extremely important for me to play games and New Mexico will be a great place to do that. I will continue to support the team from afar and can't wait to be back stronger than ever."

Kipp Keller was selected by Minnesota United during Stage 1 of the 2024 Re-Entry Draft. Since then, the defender has primarily played for MNUFC2, the Loons' MLS NEXT Pro team, after recovering from injury earlier this year. With MNUFC2, Keller has made eight game appearances, all starts, playing an impactful role on the second-team back line in over 500 minutes of action.

Keller was selected by Austin FC with the fifth-overall pick in MLS SuperDraft 2022 out of Saint Louis University. As a member of the Verde & Black, he made 17 game appearances across all competitions. In December of 2023, the center back was acquired by FC Cincinnati, and since then had made 22 game appearances across all competitions, playing over 1,045 minutes on the pitch, which included Concacaf Champions Cup action.

Transaction: Minnesota United loans defender Kipp Keller to New Mexico United of the USL Championship for the remainder of the 2025 season. Minnesota United retains the right to recall Keller at any point throughout the duration of the Loan Agreement.

VITALS

Kipp Keller

Position: Defender

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 181 lbs.

Date of Birth: 7/14/2000 (25 years old)

Birthplace: St. Louis, Missouri







Major League Soccer Stories from August 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.