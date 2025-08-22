FC Cincinnati Acquire Brazilian Striker Brenner on Loan from Udinese

FC Cincinnati have acquired Brazilian striker Brenner Souza da Silva from Italian Serie A club Udinese on loan, the club announced today. Brenner joins the Orange and Blue through the end of the 2025 season, with the club retaining an option to complete a transfer.

The transaction was completed prior to the close of MLS' Secondary Transfer Window.

In parts of three seasons with the club (2021-23), Brenner scored 27 goals, the third most in club history.

"We're happy to welcome Brenner back to Cincinnati," said Chris Albright, FC Cincinnati General Manager. "As he has proved here before, he's a dynamic player with the ability to be an elite goal scorer. His familiarity with the club and our league should help him to adapt quickly and we are excited to add him to our group."

Brenner first joined FC Cincinnati as a Young Designated Player on February 9, 2021. His career with the Orange and Blue began with him scoring on his first shot on goal in the 2021 season opener at Nashville SC. He would go on to score eight goals in 2021.

In a breakout campaign the following season, Brenner netted 18 goals over the final 19 games of the 2022 MLS Regular Season to help Cincinnati clinch a playoff berth for the first time since joining MLS. Alongside teammate Brandon Vazquez, the duo became the first pair of teammates in MLS history to record at least 18 goals each in a single season. The 18 goals scored remains the club record for goals in a single MLS Regular Season.

On June 29, 2022 against New York City FC, Brenner became the first player in club history to record a hat trick in MLS play. Later in the year, he netted a second (Sept. 10 vs SJ) and a third (Oct. 9 at DC) three-goal performance.

The Brazilian striker's historic end to the 2022 season earned him the honor of being voted MLS Player of the Month for September/October 2022. He became the sixth different player in MLS history to score at least three hat tricks in a single season and with his final hat trick on Decision Day at D.C. United, he became the first player in league history since Landon Donovan in 2007 to record multiple games in a single season with at least three goals and one assist.

Prior to joining Cincinnati, Brenner featured for Brazilian club São Paulo FC. In parts of four seasons for the club beginning with his first-team debut at 17 for São Paulo, he totaled 26 goals. Internationally, Brenner featured 18 times for Brazil's U17 National Team, scoring six goals across all competitions, including three at the 2017 U17 FIFA World Cup.

With Udinese in Italy, Brenner scored two goals in 19 appearances for the club. His transfer to the Italian club in 2023 marked an FC Cincinnati club record, multi-million dollar transfer fee.

TRANSACTION: On August 21, 2025, FC Cincinnati acquire striker Brenner on loan from Italian Serie A club Udinese through the end of the 2025 season, with the club retaining an option to complete a transfer.







