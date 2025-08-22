Minnesota United Signs Defender Nectarios Triantis from Sunderland A.F.C.
Published on August 22, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United announced today that the club has signed midfielder Nectarios Triantis from English Premier League side Sunderland A.F.C. to a four-and-a-half-year contract through 2029, with a club option for 2030. The transaction was completed prior to the close of MLS' Secondary Transfer Window. Triantis will occupy a U22 Initiative and an international roster spot pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).
"Nectarios is an interesting profile who will bolster our midfield and provide an additional defensive option having played as a center midfielder and a center back," said MNUFC Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Khaled El-Ahmad. "His technical qualities combined with his ability to affect games in both defensive and offensive set pieces is something we highly value. We are looking forward to seeing Nectarios grow his game with Minnesota United."
"I am very excited to be joining Minnesota, and I am looking forward to playing in front of our passionate fans and giving my all for the club," said midfielder Nectarios Triantis.
Triantis joins Minnesota United after being on loan with the Scottish Premiership side Hibernian FC from Sunderland since February 2024, where he appeared in 50 matches overall and scored three goals and recorded six assists. The Greek international was part of the squad that finished the 2024-25 Premiership season with a 17-game unbeaten streak, including three consecutive shutouts at the end of the season. While with Sunderland, Triantis appeared in five matches across the EFL Championship and EFL Cup before going on loan with Hibs.
Triantis started his professional soccer career in Australia before his move to Europe. He developed under Sydney Olympic, a semi-professional soccer club, from 2012-14, as well as the FNSW NTC in 2015 and Sydney FC from 2016-2020. In 2020, he joined the Western Sydney Wanderers to continue his development in the National Premier League before signing with the senior team in July 2021. He made his professional debut in the A-League Men and only appearance for the club as a substitute against Newcastle Jets in February 2022. In July 2022, he signed with Central Coast Mariners in the A-League Men, where he played in 26 games across all competitions, including 22 starts, and recorded two assists. He was named to the 2022-23 PFA A-League Team of the Season bench and was part of the CCM team that won the A-League Men Championship.
Internationally, Triantis represented Australia with the U20 and U23 teams, participating in international friendlies and the U20 and U23 AFC Asian Cups. He earned his first senior team call up in March 2025, but did not make his senior debut with the Socceroos. Triantis, who is of Greek descent, requested a one-time switch with FIFA to represent Greece in August 2025 was approved and is eligible to represent Greece at an international level.
VITALS
Nectarios Triantis
Position: Midfielder
Date of Birth: 05/11/2003 (22 years old)
Height: 6'3"
Birthplace: Sydney, Australia
Citizenship: Greece
Previous Club: Sunderland A.F.C.
