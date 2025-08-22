Real Salt Lake Loans Polish International Winger Dominik Marczuk to FC Cincinnati

Published on August 22, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Real Salt Lake News Release







SANDY, Utah - Real Salt Lake has acquired a 2026 First-Round MLS SuperDraft pick from FC Cincinnati in exchange for an intra-league loan that sends Polish international winger Dominik Marczuk to the Eastern Conference power for the remainder of the ongoing Major League Soccer season. Completed prior to the close of the secondary MLS transfer window, the transaction also includes both Marczuk's international roster spot and his U-22 designation for FC Cincinnati's remaining seven games of the 2025 campaign.

Earlier Thursday, RSL also conducted two other transactions, including one with FC Cincinnati, acquiring MLS, Europe and U.S. Men's National Team veteran right back DeAndre Yedlin, with Yedlin immediately added to RSL's 2025 roster, the 32-year-old training with Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni's side Thursday and Friday, eligible to compete in this weekend's Claret-and-Cobalt match at home against Minnesota United FC (7:30p MT, America First Field / www.RSL.com/tickets).

RSL also sent Utah-born Academy product and Homegrown DF Bode Hidalgo to CF Montréal late Thursday.

"We believe this loan is a great opportunity for Dominik to gain valuable experience and continue his development in a new environment," stated Real Salt Lake Sporting Director Kurt Schmid. "He has shown tremendous potential, and this move provides him with a fresh start to showcase his abilities on a consistent basis. We'll be supporting him from afar and wish him nothing but success during this spell."

TRANSACTION: Real Salt Lake acquires a 2026 MLS SuperDraft First-Round draft pick from FC Cincinnati in exchange for an intra-league loan that sends FW Dominik Marczuk - along with his international roster spot and his U-22 designation - to the Eastern Conference side for the remainder of the 2025 MLS regular season

Real Salt Lake (9-13-4, 31 points, 10th West / 20th Shield) returns this week to America First Field in Sandy with Saturday's 7:30p MT Major League Soccer regular-season match against Minnesota United FC (13-6-8, 47 points, 2nd West / 6th Shield). Saturday's contest is available via Apple TV+ / MLS Season Pass, with Max Bretos and Brian Dunseth (ENG) on the call, as are Jorge Perez-Navarro and Marcelo Balboa (SPN). Iconic RSL voice David James and former MLS goalkeeper Jay Nolly will call the game for KSL Sports Radio (1160 AM / 97.5 FM), with Nelson Moran in his 21st season as RSL's Spanish radio home on both 102.3 KDUT FM / 106.3 FM KBMG.

RSL returns home to play five of its next six contests on Utah soil from Saturday through early October, before ending the 2025 reg. season campaign away at Seattle on Oct. 11 in a rescheduled match and at St. Louis for MLS "Decision Day" on Oct. 18. RSL returns home - where it boasts five wins and two draws against just one loss since June 1 - looking to rebound from a pair of chaotic and controversial one-goal losses each of the last two weekends away at Charlotte FC and New York Red Bulls. This weekend's Minnesota United FC visit is a rematch of last year's MLS Cup Playoff First-Round series. Tickets are available at www.RSL.com/tickets.

RSL now puts its 7-6-3 (W-L-T) home mark on the Wasatch Front thus far this year in MLS, Champions Cup and Leagues Cup matches on the line against Minnesota on Saturday. A year ago, RSL amassed a 12-3-4 (W-L-T) record at home, where the Club has traditionally enjoyed a fortress-like record of success, winning nearly 70% of games and averaging just under two points per game in parts of 17 seasons across all competitions in Sandy.







Major League Soccer Stories from August 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.