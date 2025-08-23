Inter Miami CF Hits the Road to Take on D.C. United

Inter Miami CF (13W-5L-6D, 45 points) carries on with MLS regular season action visiiting D.C. United (4W-15L-8D, 20 points) this Saturday, Aug. 23. Kick off at Audi Field in Washington, DC is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

Additionally, ESPN 106.3 will air all 34 games and playoff matches of Inter Miami CF, providing comprehensive coverage to English-speaking fútbol enthusiasts in the region. Spanish language radio broadcast, meanwhile, will be available on Deportes Radio 760AM.

Recent Form

Inter Miami enters the match after winning its past two matches. Last Saturday, the team defeated LA Galaxy 3-1 at home in MLS regular season action, before securing its passage to the Semifinals of the Leagues Cup 2025 on Wednesday.

Inter Miami secured a 2-1 win over LIGA MX's Tigres UANL on Wednesday in the Leagues Cup 2025 Quarterfinals to seal the team's place in the tournament's Semifinals. A brace from striker Luis Suárez guided Inter Miami to victory at Chase Stadium.

Firing Attack

Inter Miami's attacking unit has been in fine form so far this 2025 regular season, with forwards/wingers/attacking midfielders accounting for 44 of the team's 53 goals thus far this MLS regular season.

Messi leads the way with 19 goals and is currently in first place in the race for the Golden Boot presented by Audi. Allende and Segovia come next with seven goals each, while Luis Suárez follows with six goals. Fafa Picault and Allen Obando round out the list with four goals and a strike respectively.

Previously Against D.C. United

Saturday's meeting will be the 10th all-time between the sides, with Inter Miami recording three wins, four losses and two draws in the past matchups.

Inter Miami will aim to extend its posiitive run against D.C. United, having recorded two wins and a draw in the past three encounters. Most recently, Inter Miami claimed a 1-3 win on the road in Washington in March and a 1-0 home win in May in 2024 MLS regular season action.

Scouting D.C. Unitted

D.C. United will host Inter Miami after drawing 1-1 on tthe road against CF Montréal last Saturday. In all, the Washington D.C. side has recorded four wins, 15 losses and eight draws for a total 20 points and sits last in the Eastern Conference standings.

Forward Christian Benteke has been the team's leader so far this regular season with eight goals and one assist.







