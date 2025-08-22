Toronto FC Acquire $100,000 in General Allocation Money from Chicago Fire FC
Published on August 22, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Toronto FC News Release
Toronto FC announced today that the club has acquired $100,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM) from Chicago Fire FC in exchange for a 2025 International Roster Slot.
TRANSACTION: Toronto FC acquires $100,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM) from Chicago Fire FC in exchange for a 2025 International Roster Slot.
