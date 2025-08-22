Minnesota United Signs Winger Kenyel Michel from LD Alajuelense

Published on August 22, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United announced today that the club has signed winger Kenyel Michel from Liga Deportiva Alajuelense of Costa Rica's Primera Division on a two-and-a-half-year contract, with a club option for 2028. Additionally, Michel has been loaned back to Alajuelense for the remainder of their season.

"I am very excited with the opportunity that Minnesota United has given me. In reality, it has always been a dream for me to play abroad and I am happy to know that the team I'm joining is a great club," said winger Kenyel Michel. "I hope to do things well, bring joy to the fans and achieve many goals with Minnesota United. Alajuelense has been my home since I was a kid, I had always dreamed of playing for them, and thanks to God, I have been able to do great things with them. I look forward to being with Minnesota United and meeting the players and staff."

"Kenyel is another talented young player in the early stages of his career," said MNUFC Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Khaled El-Ahmad. "He has speed and likes to attack the defender. Continued growth and development will be a main focus for Kenyel across the coming months, and we look forward to seeing him take the next step in his career."

Kenyel Michel joins MNUFC after playing for Costa Rican side LD Alajuelense since the 2022/23 season. With the Costa Rican side, Michel has made 22 game appearances across all competitions - including four games played and a goal scored in the current 2025/26 Apertura campaign - amassing over 700 minutes played with the Alajuelense senior squad.

Last year, the 20-year-old went on loan with fellow Primera Division club, CS Cartaginés, during the 2024/2025 Clausura and Apertura campaigns. With Cartaginés, Michel featured in 27 matches, scoring three goals and providing three assists in over 1,400 minutes played, all competitions.

Transaction: Minnesota United signs winger Kenyel Michel from Liga Deportiva Alajuelense of Costa Rica's Primera Division on a two-and-a-half-year contract, with a club option for 2028. Additionally, MNUFC loans Michel back to Alajuelense for the remainder of their season. The transaction was completed prior to the close of MLS' Secondary Transfer Window.

VITALS

Kenyel Michel

Position: Forward / Winger

Date of Birth: 9/17/2004 (20 years old)

Height: 5'7"

Birthplace: Puerto Limón, Costa Rica

Citizenship: Costa Rica

Previous Club: CD Alajuelense







Major League Soccer Stories from August 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.