San Diego FC Waives Defender Hamady Diop

Published on August 22, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC (SDFC) announced today the Club has waived defender Hamady Diop.

Diop, 23, joined SDFC from Charlotte FC as one of the Club's five selections of the 2025 MLS Expansion Draft ahead of the Club's historic inaugural 2025 MLS Regular Season. Diop made his SDFC debut this year replacing Ian Pilcher in the 64th min against Austin FC on March 23. This season, Diop made seven appearances during the 2025 MLS Regular Season, totaling 225 minutes played.

Prior to joining SDFC, Diop was selected as the first overall pick by Charlotte FC in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft. Diop, 22, appeared in three MLS matches with Charlotte FC during his time there.

