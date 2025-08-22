San Diego FC Waives Defender Hamady Diop
Published on August 22, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
San Diego FC (SDFC) announced today the Club has waived defender Hamady Diop.
Diop, 23, joined SDFC from Charlotte FC as one of the Club's five selections of the 2025 MLS Expansion Draft ahead of the Club's historic inaugural 2025 MLS Regular Season. Diop made his SDFC debut this year replacing Ian Pilcher in the 64th min against Austin FC on March 23. This season, Diop made seven appearances during the 2025 MLS Regular Season, totaling 225 minutes played.
Prior to joining SDFC, Diop was selected as the first overall pick by Charlotte FC in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft. Diop, 22, appeared in three MLS matches with Charlotte FC during his time there.
Transaction: San Diego FC waived defender Hamady Diop on Aug. 22, 2025.
Major League Soccer Stories from August 22, 2025
- D.C. United Matches to Re-Air Locally on FOX 5 - D.C. United
- LA Galaxy Acquire Third-Round Pick in 2026 MLS SuperDraft from New York Red Bulls in Exchange for Goalkeeper John McCarthy - LA Galaxy
- San Diego FC Acquires Forward Amahl Pellegrino from the San Jose Earthquakes in Exchange for $300,000 in 2025 GAM - San Diego FC
- Earthquakes Trade Forward Amahl Pellegrino to San Diego FC - San Jose Earthquakes
- San Diego FC Waives Defender Hamady Diop - San Diego FC
- Houston Dynamo FC to Host the San Jose Earthquakes in Western Conference Clash - Houston Dynamo FC
- Real Salt Lake Loans Polish International Winger Dominik Marczuk to FC Cincinnati - Real Salt Lake
- FC Cincinnati Acquire U22 Initiative Winger Dominik Marczuk on Loan from Real Salt Lake - FC Cincinnati
- Kickoff Time Updated for LAFC's Road Match at Austin - Los Angeles FC
- Chicago Fire FC Acquires Serbian Defender Viktor Radojević - Chicago Fire FC
- Charlotte FC Loans Defender Jahlane Forbes to North Carolina FC - Charlotte FC
- Real Salt Lake Returns Home Saturday to Host Minnesota United FC - Real Salt Lake
- Revolution Acquire 2025 International Roster Slot from Austin FC - New England Revolution
- Toronto FC Acquire $100,000 in General Allocation Money from Chicago Fire FC - Toronto FC
- Chicago Fire FC Acquires 2025 International Roster Slot from Toronto FC - Chicago Fire FC
- Austin FC Acquires $125,000 in General Allocation Money from New England - Austin FC
- Inter Miami CF Signs Argentine Youth International Attacker Mateo Silvetti - Inter Miami CF
- Toronto FC Add Ecuadorian International Midfielder José Cifuentes from Rangers FC - Toronto FC
- CF Montréal Signs Iván Jaime as Designated Player - Club de Foot Montreal
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego FC Stories
- San Diego FC Acquires Forward Amahl Pellegrino from the San Jose Earthquakes in Exchange for $300,000 in 2025 GAM
- San Diego FC Waives Defender Hamady Diop
- San Diego FC Acquires Defender Leo Duru on Loan from EFL Championship Side Blackburn Rovers F.C.
- San Diego FC Acquires Defender Leo Duru on Loan from EFL Championship Side Blackburn Rovers F.C.
- San Diego FC Launches "First Match on Us"