LA Galaxy Acquire Third-Round Pick in 2026 MLS SuperDraft from New York Red Bulls in Exchange for Goalkeeper John McCarthy

Published on August 22, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy today announced that the club has acquired the New York Red Bulls' natural Third-Round pick in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft in exchange for goalkeeper John McCarthy. Additionally, the Galaxy can acquire up to $150,000 in conditional General Allocation Money (GAM).

In two seasons with the LA Galaxy (2024-25), McCarthy made 53 appearances (53 starts) across all competitions, logging 197 saves, posting nine shutouts and helping the LA Galaxy win the 2024 MLS Cup. McCarthy ranks seventh all-time in club history in regular-season saves (160) and ninth in regular-season wins by a goalkeeper (19).

"John McCarthy is the embodiment of what it means to be a champion both on and off the field," said LA Galaxy General Manager Will Kuntz. "Since joining the Galaxy family last winter, John has been a leader in the locker room and the community and was a key role in the Galaxy's capture of its record sixth MLS Cup. Although it is difficult to say goodbye, John has left an indelible legacy and will forever be a part of the Galaxy family. We wish John, Jackie, JJ and Maddie all the best as they embark on this next chapter."

In 15 appearances (15 starts) for LA across all competitions during the 2025 campaign, the Philadelphia, Penn., native recorded one shutout and 46 saves. In his first season with the club in 2024, McCarthy held a 24-8-6 record in goal and logged eight shutouts and 151 saves in 38 appearances (38 starts) across all competitions for the Galaxy.

Across 10 seasons played in Major League Soccer, McCarthy has logged 350 saves and 21 shutouts in 111 career regular-season appearances (110 starts). Notably, McCarthy was named the 2022 MLS Cup MVP after making two saves in LAFC's penalty-kick shootout victory over the Philadelphia Union. Additionally, McCarthy posted four shutouts in eight matches played during LAFC's run to the 2022-23 Concacaf Champions League Final, earning Golden Glove honors and being named to the Concacaf Champions League Best XI.

