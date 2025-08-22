LA Galaxy Acquire Third-Round Pick in 2026 MLS SuperDraft from New York Red Bulls in Exchange for Goalkeeper John McCarthy
Published on August 22, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy today announced that the club has acquired the New York Red Bulls' natural Third-Round pick in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft in exchange for goalkeeper John McCarthy. Additionally, the Galaxy can acquire up to $150,000 in conditional General Allocation Money (GAM).
In two seasons with the LA Galaxy (2024-25), McCarthy made 53 appearances (53 starts) across all competitions, logging 197 saves, posting nine shutouts and helping the LA Galaxy win the 2024 MLS Cup. McCarthy ranks seventh all-time in club history in regular-season saves (160) and ninth in regular-season wins by a goalkeeper (19).
"John McCarthy is the embodiment of what it means to be a champion both on and off the field," said LA Galaxy General Manager Will Kuntz. "Since joining the Galaxy family last winter, John has been a leader in the locker room and the community and was a key role in the Galaxy's capture of its record sixth MLS Cup. Although it is difficult to say goodbye, John has left an indelible legacy and will forever be a part of the Galaxy family. We wish John, Jackie, JJ and Maddie all the best as they embark on this next chapter."
In 15 appearances (15 starts) for LA across all competitions during the 2025 campaign, the Philadelphia, Penn., native recorded one shutout and 46 saves. In his first season with the club in 2024, McCarthy held a 24-8-6 record in goal and logged eight shutouts and 151 saves in 38 appearances (38 starts) across all competitions for the Galaxy.
Across 10 seasons played in Major League Soccer, McCarthy has logged 350 saves and 21 shutouts in 111 career regular-season appearances (110 starts). Notably, McCarthy was named the 2022 MLS Cup MVP after making two saves in LAFC's penalty-kick shootout victory over the Philadelphia Union. Additionally, McCarthy posted four shutouts in eight matches played during LAFC's run to the 2022-23 Concacaf Champions League Final, earning Golden Glove honors and being named to the Concacaf Champions League Best XI.
Transaction: LA Galaxy acquire the New York Red Bulls' natural Third-Round pick in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft in exchange for goalkeeper John McCarthy on Aug. 22, 2025.
Major League Soccer Stories from August 22, 2025
- SKC Visits Seattle on Sunday - Sporting Kansas City
- Availability Report: Three Absent vs. FC Cincinnati - New York City FC
- Rapids Look to Add on Consecutive Wins with Road Matchup against LA Galaxy - Colorado Rapids
- Revolution Meet Columbus Crew in Ohio on Saturday Night - New England Revolution
- Hungry for Some Home Cooking: Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte FC vs New York Red Bulls - Charlotte FC
- FC Cincinnati Host NYCFC as Final Stretch of the Season Heats Up - FC Cincinnati
- Minnesota United Signs Striker Mamadou Dieng from Hartford Athletic - Minnesota United FC
- A Crowning Achievement: Looking Back at a Historic Streak - Charlotte FC
- FC Cincinnati Acquire Brazilian Striker Brenner on Loan from Udinese - FC Cincinnati
- Minnesota United Loans Defender Kipp Keller to New Mexico United - Minnesota United FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Travels to Canada to Face Vancouver Whitecaps at BC Place - St. Louis City SC
- Michael Adedokun Transfered to Lexington SC - Club de Foot Montreal
- FC Dallas Loans Homegrown Tarik Scott to Monterey Bay FC - FC Dallas
- Minnesota United Signs Defender Nectarios Triantis from Sunderland A.F.C. - Minnesota United FC
- FC Cincinnati Waive Forward Sergio Santos - FC Cincinnati
- D.C. United Matches to Re-Air Locally on FOX 5 - D.C. United
- LA Galaxy Acquire Third-Round Pick in 2026 MLS SuperDraft from New York Red Bulls in Exchange for Goalkeeper John McCarthy - LA Galaxy
- San Diego FC Acquires Forward Amahl Pellegrino from the San Jose Earthquakes in Exchange for $300,000 in 2025 GAM - San Diego FC
- Earthquakes Trade Forward Amahl Pellegrino to San Diego FC - San Jose Earthquakes
- San Diego FC Waives Defender Hamady Diop - San Diego FC
- Houston Dynamo FC to Host the San Jose Earthquakes in Western Conference Clash - Houston Dynamo FC
- Real Salt Lake Loans Polish International Winger Dominik Marczuk to FC Cincinnati - Real Salt Lake
- FC Cincinnati Acquire U22 Initiative Winger Dominik Marczuk on Loan from Real Salt Lake - FC Cincinnati
- Kickoff Time Updated for LAFC's Road Match at Austin - Los Angeles FC
- Chicago Fire FC Acquires Serbian Defender Viktor Radojević - Chicago Fire FC
- Charlotte FC Loans Defender Jahlane Forbes to North Carolina FC - Charlotte FC
- Real Salt Lake Returns Home Saturday to Host Minnesota United FC - Real Salt Lake
- Revolution Acquire 2025 International Roster Slot from Austin FC - New England Revolution
- Toronto FC Acquire $100,000 in General Allocation Money from Chicago Fire FC - Toronto FC
- Chicago Fire FC Acquires 2025 International Roster Slot from Toronto FC - Chicago Fire FC
- Austin FC Acquires $125,000 in General Allocation Money from New England - Austin FC
- Inter Miami CF Signs Argentine Youth International Attacker Mateo Silvetti - Inter Miami CF
- Toronto FC Add Ecuadorian International Midfielder José Cifuentes from Rangers FC - Toronto FC
- CF Montréal Signs Iván Jaime as Designated Player - Club de Foot Montreal
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent LA Galaxy Stories
- LA Galaxy Acquire Third-Round Pick in 2026 MLS SuperDraft from New York Red Bulls in Exchange for Goalkeeper John McCarthy
- LA Galaxy Acquire $1,500,000 from Nashville SC in Exchange for Midfielder Jonathan Pérez
- LA Galaxy Advance to Leagues Cup 2025 Semifinal Round Following 2-1 Win over C.F. Pachuca
- LA Galaxy Play Host to C.F. Pachuca in Leagues Cup 2025 Quarterfinal Tonight, Wednesday, August 20
- LA Galaxy Weekly