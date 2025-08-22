St. Louis CITY SC Travels to Canada to Face Vancouver Whitecaps at BC Place

St. Louis CITY SC hit the road again this weekend for a clash with Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday, August 23. Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. CT at BC Place in Vancouver. Fans can catch the action live on MLS Season Pass via the Apple TV app or tune in locally with English radio coverage on KYKY Y98.1 FM and Spanish coverage on KXOK 102.9 FM.

How to Watch

Stream: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Apple TV Talent (English): Blake Price (play-by-play), Paul Dolan (analyst)

Apple TV Talent (Spanish): Moises Linares (play-by-play), Martin Zuniga (analyst)

Radio: KYKY Y98.1 FM (English), KXOK 102.9 FM (Spanish)

Radio Talent (English): Joey Zanaboni (play-by-play), Dale Schilly (analyst)

Radio Talent (Spanish): Santiago Beltran (play-by-play), Hector Vega (analyst)

CITY ON TAP

This weekend, head to Dogtown and join the CITY Street Team at Pat Connolly Tavern! Enjoy Michelob ULTRA drink specials, CITY giveaways, and chances to win autographed prizes! And if you can't make it to Pat's, find an official CITY On Tap location near you!

Last Time Out

St. Louis CITY SC fell 3-2 to Chicago Fire FC last weekend in a hard-fought, back-and-forth battle at SeatGeek Stadium. Chicago struck first in the 16th minute, but midfielder Tomáš Ostrák pulled CITY level shortly after halftime. Marcel Hartel then gave CITY the lead in the 60th minute, volleying home a cross from Ostrák, before Chicago responded with two unanswered goals to claim all three points. Ostrák's goal marked his first of the season and the fifth of his MLS career, while Hartel notched his fifth goal of the year and his third in the last five matches.

St. Louis CITY SC vs Vancouver Whitecaps

St. Louis CITY SC will be aiming for their first points at BC Place after dropping their previous two visits since joining MLS in 2023. Vancouver holds a 3-1-1 advantage in the all-time series and is unbeaten in the last four meetings between the two sides. Midfielder Eduard Löwen leads all current CITY players with two goals against the Whitecaps, while forward Simon Becher, who was drafted by Vancouver in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft, will make his first return to BC Place since departing the club in 2024.

Scouting Vancouver Whitecaps

The Whitecaps enter the weekend sitting third in the Western Conference with a 13-6-7 record, including seven wins at BC Place. Vancouver has scored the third-most goals in the West (44) while boasting one of the league's stingiest defenses, conceding just 29 goals, the second fewest in MLS. Forward Bryan White leads Vancouver with 13 goals, while midfielders Pedro Vite and J.C. Ngando share the team lead in assists with six each.







