Michael Adedokun Transfered to Lexington SC

Montreal - CF Montréal announced Friday that midfielder Michael Adedokun has been transferred to Lexington Sporting Club (USL Championship) on a free transfer. The Club will retain a percentage on a future resale of the player.

A first-round pick in the 2025 MLS Superdraft, Adedokun was loaned to Lexington Sporting Club on March 20, 2025.

