Chicago Fire FC Acquires 2025 International Roster Slot from Toronto FC

Published on August 22, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced that the Club has acquired a 2025 International Roster Slot from Toronto FC. In exchange, Chicago traded $100,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM) to Toronto.

Transaction: Chicago Fire FC acquires 2025 International Roster Slot from Toronto FC in exchange for $100,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM).







