Chicago Fire FC Acquires 2025 International Roster Slot from Toronto FC
MLS Chicago Fire FC

Chicago Fire FC Acquires 2025 International Roster Slot from Toronto FC

Published on August 22, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Chicago Fire FC News Release


CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced that the Club has acquired a 2025 International Roster Slot from Toronto FC. In exchange, Chicago traded $100,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM) to Toronto.

Transaction: Chicago Fire FC acquires 2025 International Roster Slot from Toronto FC in exchange for $100,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM).

Check out the Chicago Fire FC Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



Major League Soccer Stories from August 22, 2025


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central