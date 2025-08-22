Rapids Look to Add on Consecutive Wins with Road Matchup against LA Galaxy

The Colorado Rapids (10-11-6, 36 pts., 7th West) will hit the road for a matchup against the LA Galaxy (3-16-7, 16 pts., 15th West) on Saturday night. Kickoff at Dignity Health Sports Park is set for 8:30 p.m. MT with coverage available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, Altitude Sports Radio, La Invasora, ColoradoRapids.com, and the Rapids app.

With only seven games left in the MLS regular season for Colorado, every point has added value as the playoff picture begins to solidify. Thanks to consecutive victories, the Rapids have vaulted up to seventh in the Western Conference, just above the Wild Card playoff line. The opposite is true for the Galaxy, who have not found much success this season. The club currently sits in last place in the West with only three victories so far in MLS play.

Joining the Rapids this weekend will be a pair of new signings, former Premier League center back Rob Holding and new Designated Player Paxten Aaronson. Aaronson, a U.S. Men's National Team midfielder, joined the club this Thursday from Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt in a club-record transfer. Holding, the former Arsenal defender, is available for selection for the first time since signing with Colorado on August 3 due to the receipt of his P-1 Visa this week.

The Rapids will enter Saturday riding-to-back victories, with their most recent coming against Atlanta United FC last weekend. A brace from Rafael Navarro and a Darren Yapi goal lifted Colorado to an important win as the club continues to rise through the Western Conference. Navarro also recorded an assist in the match, leading to his recognition as the MLS Player of the Matchday. The honor marks the first of his career for Navarro and makes him the second Rapids player to accomplish the feat so far this season.

The weekly MLS honor is just another accomplishment for Navarro as of late, who has been in top form for close to two months now. In his last 11 appearances across all competitions, the forward has logged nine goals and three assists. His brace this past weekend brought the Brazilian's MLS goal total to 11, which is good for the club lead so far in 2025.

On the other end of this matchup is an LA Galaxy side that will look to end the regular season strong after a disappointing campaign so far for the reigning MLS Cup champions. The club has not won an MLS match since mid-July, but they have seen some success recently in Leagues Cup. Following Phase One of the tournament, LA finished in the top four, leading to their advancement to the knockout stage of the tournament. The club won their most recent tournament match, defeating C.F. Pachuca 2-1 to advance to the semifinals.

These two sides have faced off once already this season, with the Rapids taking all three points in a 2-0 victory at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park on June 25.







