Rafael Navarro Named to Team of the Week Following Brace Performance against Atlanta

Published on August 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







Colorado Rapids striker Rafael Navarro has earned his fifth Team of the Matchday honor of the 2025 season after securing a brace in the Rapids' 3-1 victory over Atlanta United on Saturday. The Brazilian found the back of the net twice in the second half of Matchday 29's contest at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park, earning his 10th and 11th MLS goals of the season.

After Darren Yapi kicked the scoring off in the first half, Atlanta was able to equalize before the break. Navarro and the Rapids' attack sealed off the victory in the 64th and 71st minutes to finish up by two against the visiting Eastern Conference side.

Just past the hour mark, the Rapids' No. 9 was taken down on the edge of the box and immediately awarded the penalty kick. His stutter step and emphatic finish were enough to find the back of the net for his 10th goal on the season and mark his fifth consecutive MLS game with a goal contribution.

Navarro would strike again quickly, this time in the run of play in the 71st minute. Winger Calvin Harris was taken down at the top of the box, and among the confusion and pleas for a point to the penalty spot, Navarro saw a chance to put away his second on the night. His quick strike snuck just under Atlanta's Brad Guzan to confirm a brace for his fourth multi-goal performance with the Rapids.

"As a human being, he's selfless. As a footballer, he's relentless," said Head Coach Chris Armas. "I've been around a few good ones, but he's one of the best in terms of his desire to score goals and his desire to win and his desire to commit to the team. It's uncommon in this sport. I'm thrilled for him because he's at his happiest when he scores and if we win, even better. We are thrilled to have him in our league. I think the league is lucky to have a guy like this. It's admirable."

Navarro and the Rapids hit the road for a contest with LA Galaxy this weekend. Kickoff at Dignity Health Sports Park is set for 8:30 PM MT.

MLS Team of the Matchday - Matchday 29

F: Marcus Ingvartsen (SD), Rafael Navarro (COL), Son Heung-Min (LAFC)

M: Lionel Messi (MIA), Pavel Bucha (CIN), Evander (CIN), Philip Zinckernagel (CHI)

D: Jordi Alba (MIA), Tim Ream (CLT), Dylan Nealis (RBNY)

GK: Kristijan Kahlina (CLT)

Coach: Mikey Varas (SD)

Bench: Carlos Coronel (RBNY), Luca Petrasso (MTL), Artur (HOU), Mark Delgado (LAFC), Owen Wolff (ATX), Brian Gutiérrez (CHI), Martín Ojeda (ORL), Luis Suárez (MIA), Kevin Kelsy (POR)







