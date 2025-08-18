Winger Philip Zinckernagel Selected to Second Straight MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 29

Published on August 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC winger Philip Zinckernagel was named to a second straight MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 29 following his performance in Saturday night's comeback 3-2 victory against St. Louis CITY SC at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Ill. In addition, Homegrown midfielder Brian Gutiérrez was named to the Team of the Matchday bench.

Zinckernagel earned his second consecutive mention on the list, and sixth of the season, after scoring and assisting in the match. With St. Louis up 2-1, the Danish winger started the Fire comeback with a spectacular run toward goal that ended in a 67th minute equalizer. Later, he drew multiple defenders at the top of the box before laying off to Gutiérrez, who took a touch before rifling a shot that snuck past the glove of goalkeeper Roman Bürki and into the net, completing Chicago's comeback victory.

The honor is Zinckernagel's sixth of 2025 after appearing on the MLS Team of the Matchday Starting XI last week for his two-assist performance against LAFC. This is the fourth time he appears in the XI this season, also appearing there on Matchdays 28, 21 and 7, and the bench in Matchdays 17 and 25. For Gutiérrez, this is his third appearance on the Team of the Matchday this season, following two starting appearances in Matchdays 1 and 14.

Here is what the rest of the Team of the Matchday for Matchday 29 looks like:

F: Marcus Ingvartsen (SD), Rafael Navarro (COL), Son Heung-Min (LAFC)

M: Lionel Messi (MIA), Pavel Bucha (CIN), Evander (CIN), Philip Zinckernagel (CHI)

D: Jordi Alba (MIA), Tim Ream (CLT), Dylan Nealis (RBNY)

GK: Kristijan Kahlina (CLT)

Coach: Mikey Varas (SD)

Bench: Carlos Coronel (RBNY), Luca Petrasso (MTL), Artur (HOU), Mark Delgado (LAFC), Owen Wolff (ATX), Brian Gutiérrez (CHI), Martín Ojeda (ORL), Luis Suárez (MIA), Kevin Kelsy (POR)

Chicago heads to the City of Brotherly Love to face Supporters' Shield contenders Philadelphia Union on Saturday, August 23. The match is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT and will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and transmitted locally on wlsam.com (English) and Que Buena Fire via the Uforia App (Spanish). A replay of the match will be available on Marquee Sports Network on Monday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. CT.







