Rafael Navarro Beats out League Leaders for Player of the Matchday Honor

Published on August 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Major League Soccer announced Monday that Colorado Rapids striker Rafael Navarro is the Player of the Matchday for Matchday 29 after the Brazilian notched an assist and second-half brace against Atlanta United at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park.

Among a stacked Team of the Matchday roster, including Lionel Messi, Son Heung-Min and Evander, Navarro would be the one awarded the league's top matchday honor for his first in burgundy.

The pair of goals were his 10th and 11th of the season in league play and marked his fourth multi-goal performance for the Rapids, tying Omar Cummings, Wolde Harris, and John Spencer for the third-most in club history. The No. 9 is now tied for Wolde for the ninth-most goals in club history.

Navarro also set up Homegrown striker Darren Yapi for Colorado's opening goal in the 18th minute, heading a ball into the box for Yapi to volley home.

After Atlanta was able to equalize before the break, goals from the Brazilian in the 64th and 71st minutes elevated the Rapids to their seventh home victory of the season and marked him as the fourth player in club history to produce at least 10 goals in back-to-back seasons and the first since DeShorn Brown (2013-14) on Saturday night.

The striker remarked on his performance and reaching new milestones with the club after the match:

"Very happy with that stat, especially for a club like Colorado. It's a very important stat, and just I hope to keep on climbing that ladder and that ranking here," he said.

Navarro's performance against Atlanta was his fifth brace of his Rapids career and fourth in MLS regular-season play. He's now recorded 11 goals and four assists in 2025--closing in on his MLS single-season record set in 2024 (15g, 5a) with 10 games in hand on the season.

The Rapids are set to take on LA Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday, Aug. 23. Kickoff is set for 8:30 PM MT on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.







