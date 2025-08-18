Living Memory: Messi - A Goal in Life Totals $1.87 Million

Published on August 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







A Goal in Life: Leo Messi x Refik Anadol, the acclaimed digital artwork capturing the emotional essence of Leo Messi's most meaningful goal, reached a powerful milestone -raising $1.87 million through an online auction at Christie's. Proceeds from the sale will benefit multiple nonprofits, including Inter Miami CF Foundation's global partnership with UNICEF, which supports access to quality education programs in five countries across Latin America and the Caribbean.

Created by world-renowned media artist Refik Anadol in close collaboration with global football icon Leo Messi, A Goal in Life reimagines Messi's legendary 2009 UEFA Champions League header using cutting-edge AI, transforming memory into an immersive digital sculpture.

The work debuted in a 10-day public exhibition at Rockefeller Center in New York coinciding with Christie's 10th Art+Tech Summit, where thousands of fans, collectors, and art enthusiasts experienced the piece in person-stepping inside Messi's memory in an emotional journey bridging sport, art, and technology. This first-of-its-kind initiative shows how sport and art can move beyond inspiration toward measurable global good. It marks a new era in how we remember greatness-and how we transform that memory into meaningful impact.







