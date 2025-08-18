Philadelphia Union Loan Oliver Semmle to North Carolina FC
Published on August 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Philadelphia Union News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union announced today that the club has loaned goalkeeper Oliver Semmle to USL Championship side North Carolina FC for the remainder of the 2025 season.
Semmle signed with the Union on Jan. 31, 2024, making his club debut on Feb. 24, 2024, against Chicago Fire FC. In 17 appearances (15 starts) with Philadelphia, he has recorded 15 saves, posted a 64.6 save percentage, and registered four clean sheets.
Before joining the Union, Semmle played for Louisville City FC, where he set a league record for most clean sheets earned by a rookie.
TRANSACTION: Philadelphia Union loan Oliver Semmle to North Carolina FC through the remainder of the 2025 season.
