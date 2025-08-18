Charlotte FC Defender Tim Ream and Goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina Named to MLS Team of the Matchday

Published on August 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







CHARLOTTE - Charlotte FC defender Tim Ream and goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina were named to the MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 29 following their sixth consecutive win in league play on Saturday in a 1-0 victory over Real Salt Lake.

The Crown extended their MLS regular season winning streak to six matches and are unbeaten in the last seven league matches (6-0-1) following a 1-0 win over Real Salt Lake. CLTFC tied their season best in regular-season wins (14), home regular-season wins (10) and home regular-season points (31).

Kahlina, 33, stood tall in net at Bank of America Stadium as he tallied his third-straight league play clean sheet with seven saves. It was the second consecutive match where he tallied at least seven saves.

Kahlina's seven-save performance raised his season total to 98, which keeps him atop MLS's best for saves. His eighth clean sheet of 2025 put him tied-for 38th all-time in MLS. Kahlina's eight clean sheets are tied for sixth this season.

Ream, 37, has been in top form since returning to the Club from national team duty. The St. Louis, Missouri, native has helped anchor a backline to three-straight league clean sheets and three straight clean sheets in the last three matches across all competitions.

Charlotte FC sits seventh in the Eastern Conference table with 44 points and hosts New York Red Bulls for Sunday Night Soccer at Bank of America Stadium.

See below for the full Team of the Matchday:

F: Marcus Ingvartsen (SD), Rafael Navarro (COL), Son Heung-Min (LAFC)

M: Lionel Messi (MIA), Pavel Bucha (CIN), Evander (CIN), Philip Zinckernagel (CHI)

D: Jordi Alba (MIA), Tim Ream (CLT), Dylan Nealis (RBNY)

GK: Kristijan Kahlina (CLT)

Coach: Mikey Varas (SD)

Bench: Carlos Coronel (RBNY), Luca Petrasso (MTL), Artur (HOU), Mark Delgado (LAFC), Owen Wolff (ATX), Brian Gutiérrez (CHI), Martín Ojeda (ORL), Luis Suárez (MIA), Kevin Kelsy (POR)







Major League Soccer Stories from August 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.