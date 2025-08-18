Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update

Published on August 18, 2025

Chicago Fire FC heads to the City of Brotherly Love to face Supporters' Shield contenders Philadelphia Union on Saturday, August 23.

Chicago returns to the road with a five-game unbeaten streak in tow, highlighted by a 3-2 comeback victory against St. Louis CITY SC last Saturday at SeatGeek Stadium. Forward Hugo Cuypers tallied to open the match before the visitors scored twice to open the second half. But Chicago pushed back, as Zinckernagel made a scintillating run toward goal before equalizing the match in the 67th minute. With three minutes remaining in regulation time, the Danish winger drew multiple defenders at the top of the box before laying off to Brian Gutiérrez, who took a touch before rifling a shot that snuck past the glove of goalkeeper Roman Bürki and into the net for the game-winner.

Philadelphia returns to Subaru Park following a split week against rivals New York Red Bulls. The Union hosted the Red Bulls on Wednesday, August 13 as part of the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals, coming back twice to win 3-2. But New York exacted revenge just three days later in New Jersey, beating Philadelphia 1-0 with a 74th minute goal by defender Dylan Nealis. The loss broke up a six-game unbeaten streak across all competitions for Philadelphia, losing the top spot in the Supporters' Shield standings to FC Cincinnati and San Diego FC in the process.

The Eastern Conference foes will meet for the second time this season, with the first leg going to the Union in a 1-0 result on June 25 at Soldier Field. Philadelphia enjoys an 15-11-9 edge all-time against Chicago in regular season play. But the Fire had a better result their last time out in Chester, Pa., earning a 2-2 draw on Feb. 24, 2024 to open the 2024 MLS regular season.

Saturday's match is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT and will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and transmitted locally on wlsam.com (English) and Que Buena Fire via the Uforia App (Spanish). A replay of the match will be available on Marquee Sports Network on Monday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. CT.

Game Information

CHICAGO FIRE FC (11-9-6, 39 points) vs. Philadelphia Union (15-6-6, 51 points)

Saturday, August 23, 2025

Subaru Park - Chester, Pa.

All-Time MLS Regular Season Record vs. PHI: (11-15-9)

Last Game vs. PHI: June 25, 2025 (0-1 L) - Soldier Field - Chicago (Match Recap)

Last Game at PHI: Feb. 24, 2024 (2-2 D) - Subaru Park - Chester, Pa. (Match Recap)

Media Information:

Game Notes for Chicago Fire FC's match against the Philadelphia Union will be available here on Wednesday, August 20.

BY THE NUMBERS

3 - Winger Philip Zinckernagel has the third-most goal contributions above expectation in the league, per Hudl Statsbomb. Defined as the difference between total goal contributions and expected goals and assists (x/G and x/A), Zinckernagel's 10.26 contributions over the norm are topped only by Cincinnati's Evander (11.94) and Miami's Lionel Messi (11.09). His goal and assist against St. Louis on Saturday perfectly encapsulated his ability to create magic seemingly from mid-air, with both plays ending in goals from outside the box.

5 - Chicago is enjoying a five-game unbeaten streak for the second time this season. The last time the Fire had multiple streaks of the same length was in 2022, when they also did the feat twice in the same season. A win or draw at Philadelphia would give Chicago its longest streak since 2017, when the Fire were undefeated for 11 in a row on their way to a postseason appearance.

15 - With his 15 goals scored in 2025, Hugo Cuypers is now tied with 2013 MLS MVP Mike Magee (2013) and Nemanja Nikolic (2018) for the third-most scored in a single season. His total tally of 25 across two seasons with Chicago currently has him in eighth place all-time among Fire players, trailing Piotr Nowak and Marco Pappa by one goal for sixth place. Cuypers is also neck and neck with Zinckernagel in goals per game, with his 0.45 rate just trailing the Danish winger by 0.01.







