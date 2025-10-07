Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update

Published on October 6, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC celebrate a goal

Chicago Fire FC will have a weekend off during FIFA's October international window before closing out the 2025 regular season at the New England Revolution on Saturday, Oct. 18.

The Men in Red will enter Decision Day 2025 having clinched a berth in the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs on Tuesday, Sept. 30 against Inter Miami CF. Five different players scored on the road against Miami, including Homegrown Justin Reynolds, who tallied the game-winner as his first career goal in the 5-3 win over the Herons. The win was a Club-record ninth on the road this season, while the five-goal outburst gave Chicago 41 goals away from home, three shy of the league record set by the 1998 LA Galaxy.

Four days later, the Fire returned to Soldier Field to close out the home portion of the 2025 regular season schedule. The visiting Toronto FC took a 1-0 lead via a Jack Elliott own goal in the 28th minute. But the English center back more than made up for it with his first brace with Chicago, tallying in the second half twice off Philip Zinckernagel set pieces, both of which helped the Danish winger set the Fire record for most assists (15) and goal contributions (29) in a season. Toronto earned and converted a stoppage time penalty, giving both sides one last point at Soldier Field for the year.

