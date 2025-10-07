SDFC Fans Witness History at Pacific Beachfest Watch Party
Published on October 6, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
Our Time. All In. San Diego FC hosted an Official Watch Party at Pacifc Beachfest Saturday afternoon where fans from all over San Diego County came together to cheer on SDFC as they faced Houston Dynamo FC for the first-time ever at Shell Energy Stadium.
Fans gathered in Pacific Beach to cheer on the Chrome and Azul as they continue to battle to stay on top of the Western Conference ahead of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs. There were giveaways, music, and good vibes at the beach. The event was free to the public and fans were able to take photos with the Flow.
When the winger, Anders Dreyer scored the penalty for SDFC in the 53rd minute to equalize the match 1-1, everyone showed their excitement as they witnessed the paletero finding the back of the net.
As the referee blew the final whistle, fans in attendance jumped, cheered, hugged, and showed their excitement as SDFC broke the MLS expansion record with 18 regular season wins after defeating the Dynamo 4-2. SDFC Official Watch Parties are always a good time when you're with good company and not to mention when the Club ends the match with a win. Thanks familia for joining us in PB!
If you couldn't make it to the Watch Party, don't worry, you can still make it to the next one! Stay tuned for our next Official Watch Party, when SDFC travels to Portland to face the Timbers on Saturday, October 18. Learn more about where you can watch our matches with your familia by following @SanDiegoFC on social media or by visiting Sandiegofc.com. If you'd like to be a Pub Partner visit here to apply!
Major League Soccer Stories from October 6, 2025
- Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update - Chicago Fire FC
- Three Additional Sounders FC Players Called into International Duty for October FIFA Window - Seattle Sounders FC
- Seven FC Cincinnati Players Called up During October FIFA International Window - FC Cincinnati
- SDFC Fans Witness History at Pacific Beachfest Watch Party - San Diego FC
- Anders Dreyer Named to MLS Team of the Matchday 38 - San Diego FC
- Sebastian Berhalter Named MLS Player of Matchday 38 - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Real Salt Lake Centerback Kobi Henry Again Named to Trinidad & Tobago Senior National Team - Real Salt Lake
- Nine New York City FC Players Called up for International Duty in October - New York City FC
- Messi, Alba and Allende Named to MLS Team of the Matchday - Inter Miami CF
- LA Galaxy First Team, Academy Players Called up for Men's National Team Training Camps - LA Galaxy
- Rafael Cabral Named to Team of the Week - Real Salt Lake
- Defender Jack Elliott Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 38 - Chicago Fire FC
- Sporting KC Weekly - Sporting Kansas City
- St. Louis CITY SC Homegrown Defender Tyson Pearce Called up to U.S. U-19 Men's Youth National Team Camp - St. Louis City SC
- Six Nashville SC Players Competing Internationally During October FIFA Break - Nashville SC
- Colorado Rapids' Wayne Frederick Named to Trinidad & Tobago National Team for FIFA World Cup Qualifiers - Colorado Rapids
- Kamal Miller Called up to Canadian Men's National Team for October International Window - Portland Timbers
- LAFC Defeats Atlanta United 1-0; Extends Winning Streak to Five - Los Angeles FC
- Atlanta United Falls 1-0 at LAFC - Atlanta United FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego FC Stories
- SDFC Fans Witness History at Pacific Beachfest Watch Party
- Anders Dreyer Named to MLS Team of the Matchday 38
- Five San Diego FC Players Called up for International Duty
- San Diego FC Tops Houston Dynamo FC, 4-2, Sets New MLS Expansion Records for Points and Wins
- Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Single Match Tickets on Sale Now