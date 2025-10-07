SDFC Fans Witness History at Pacific Beachfest Watch Party

Published on October 6, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







Our Time. All In. San Diego FC hosted an Official Watch Party at Pacifc Beachfest Saturday afternoon where fans from all over San Diego County came together to cheer on SDFC as they faced Houston Dynamo FC for the first-time ever at Shell Energy Stadium.

Fans gathered in Pacific Beach to cheer on the Chrome and Azul as they continue to battle to stay on top of the Western Conference ahead of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs. There were giveaways, music, and good vibes at the beach. The event was free to the public and fans were able to take photos with the Flow.

When the winger, Anders Dreyer scored the penalty for SDFC in the 53rd minute to equalize the match 1-1, everyone showed their excitement as they witnessed the paletero finding the back of the net.

As the referee blew the final whistle, fans in attendance jumped, cheered, hugged, and showed their excitement as SDFC broke the MLS expansion record with 18 regular season wins after defeating the Dynamo 4-2. SDFC Official Watch Parties are always a good time when you're with good company and not to mention when the Club ends the match with a win. Thanks familia for joining us in PB!

If you couldn't make it to the Watch Party, don't worry, you can still make it to the next one! Stay tuned for our next Official Watch Party, when SDFC travels to Portland to face the Timbers on Saturday, October 18. Learn more about where you can watch our matches with your familia by following @SanDiegoFC on social media or by visiting Sandiegofc.com. If you'd like to be a Pub Partner visit here to apply!







Major League Soccer Stories from October 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.