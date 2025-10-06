Real Salt Lake Centerback Kobi Henry Again Named to Trinidad & Tobago Senior National Team
Published on October 6, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Real Salt Lake News Release
HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Salt Lake announced today that 21-year-old centerback and former United States Youth International Kobi Henry has once again been selected by Trinidad & Tobago head coach Dwight Yorke to represent his parents' homeland for upcoming CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers against Bermuda & Curaçao this week.
Real Salt Lake (12-16-4, 40 points, 9th West / 19th Shield) now hit the road for its final two 2025 MLS reg. Season contests, controlling its playoff destiny in pursuit of a Conference-best fifth consecutive postseason berth. This weekend's road trip to Seattle was moved from Sat., Aug. 30, due to the Sounders' advancement in Leagues Cup.
Henry - on loan to Utah's Major League Soccer Club from French side Reims for the 2025 season - started earlier this year at centerback in both of RSL's Champions Cup matches against Herediano, playing the full 90 in each. Henry has appeared in three MLS contests this season off the bench, last seeing the field for RSL on March 22 against Dallas. After missing most of April and May due to a hamstring injury, Henry has stabilized both his own season and that of Real Monarchs in MLS NEXT Pro with a recent run of 13 games for Head Coach Mark Lowry's playoff-bound team. When he played for RSL in February against Herediano, Henry made his first domestic appearance for a U.S. club since his then-USL-record transfer from Orange County to Reims three summers ago.
Henry, born in Lakeland, Fla., to Trinidadian parents, signed his first professional contract at age 16, with Orange County SC in June, 2020, following youth stints with both the Orlando City and Inter Miami youth academies. Since 2020, Henry has made seven appearances with various United States Youth National Teams at the U17, U19 and U20 levels.
The 6-foot-2 centerback had made 27 appearances in recent seasons for either Reims B or on loan with Villefranche, prior to his Janyary arrival in Utah to kick off preseason with Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni's team.
