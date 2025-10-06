Messi, Alba and Allende Named to MLS Team of the Matchday

Inter Miami CF captain Lionel Messi, defender Jordi Alba and forward Tadeo Allende have been named to the Major League Soccer (MLS) Team of the Matchday presented by Audi for week 38 of the 2025 regular season. The trio earn TOTM honors after their influential roles in helping Inter Miami claim all three points at home with a 4-1 win over New England Revolution on Saturday.

Messi registers his 12th TOTM selection this campaign following his standout performance against New England after providing three assists, taking his contributions to 24 goals and 17 assists. His notable performance saw him become the second player in MLS history to reach at least 40 combined goals and assists in a regular-season campaign, after Carlos Vela's record 49 with LAFC in 2019.

Messi's hat trick of assists during @InterMiamiCF's 4-1 victory over the New England Revolution sees him reach a league-leading 41 goal contributions for the season, second only all-time to Carlos Vela's 49 goal contributions during the 2019 season. pic.twitter.com/Mc9XCODBos

Alba, meanwhile, gets the nod as he is selected for the TOTM for a fourth time this regular season. The Spanish defender propelled the team to victory with a brace with Messi capitalizing on a defensive mistake before assisting Alba inside the box for his first of the night, where the Spanish defender struck from close range to register his fourth goal of the season.

In the second half, Alba rounded out the home win, receiving a pass from Segovia on the left end of the box before getting rid of his defender and scoring with a grounded shot to the far post. The goal was Alba's fifth this regular season, while the assist was the sixth for Segovia.

Allende joins the TOTM for a fourth time this regular season. The Argentine forward also recorded a brace on Saturday, registering his 10th and 11th goal of the season and becoming the second-highest goalscorer of the season for Inter Miami.

2025 Inter Miami Team of the Matchday Honorees:

Matchday 1: Lionel Messi

Matchday 2: Telasco Segovia and Luis Suárez

Matchday 3: Allen, Bright and Allende

Matchday 4: Lionel Messi

Matchday 6: Lionel Messi

Matchday 8; Óscar Ustari

Matchday 9: Marcelo Weigandt and Benjamin Cremaschi

Matchday 11: Marcelo Weigandt

Matchday 13: Jordi Alba and Tadeo Allende

Matchday 15: Lionel Messi

Matchday 16: Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez

Matchday 17: Javier Mascherano and Lionel Messi

Matchday 22: Óscar Ustari, Tadeo Allende and Lionel Messi

Matchday 24: Lionel Messi

Matchday 26: Javier Mascherano, Jordi Alba, Telasco Segovia and Lionel Messi

Matchday 27: Benjamin Cremaschi

Matchday 29: Jordi Alba, Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez

Matchday 30: Baltasar Rodríguez

Matchday 35: Lionel Messi

Matchday 38: Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba and Tadeo Allende







