Three Additional Sounders FC Players Called into International Duty for October FIFA Window
Published on October 6, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Three more Sounders FC players have been called-up to international duty for the October FIFA window, as Nouhou (Cameroon), Georgi Minoungou (Burkina Faso) and Snyder Brunell (United States U-19s) will join their respective national teams. Midfielder Cristian Roldan was also named to the U.S. Men's National Team roster for a pair of friendlies this week, with the four players set to miss Seattle's home match against Real Salt Lake on Saturday, October 11 (6:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM). Additionally, Tacoma Defiance goalkeeper Mohammed Shour has been called into the U.S. U-20 MYNT for a camp in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain.
Nouhou, 27, has 40 career international caps since making his international debut for Cameroon in 2017. He played every minute in Les Lions Indomptables' three Group Stage matches at the 2022 FIFA World CupTM, including the country's historic 1-0 win over Brazil. The defender was most recently called up in September for a pair of World Cup Qualifiers, logging 90 minutes against Cape Verde. Cameroon, who currently sits in second place in CAF Group D with 15 points (4-1-3), continues its World Cup qualifying campaign against Mauritius on October 8 (6:00 a.m. PT / ESPN+) and Angola on October 13 (9:00 a.m. PT / ESPN+). Nouhou has 36 appearances (33 starts) in all competitions for Sounders FC this year, scoring two goals.
Minoungou, 23, earns his second career international callup after joining Burkina Faso last month for a pair of World Cup Qualifiers. Les Etalons are set to continue their qualifying campaign with contests against Sierra Leone on October 8 (9:00 a.m. PT / ESPN+) and Ethiopia on October 12 (12:00 p.m. PT / ESPN+). Burkina Faso currently sits in second place in the CAF Group A standings with 15 points (4-1-3). Minoungou has 29 appearances (seven starts) in all competitions for Seattle this year, recording two goals and four assists.
Brunell, 18, joins the U.S. U-19 Men's Youth National Team for a camp in Marbella, Spain with friendlies scheduled against Northern Ireland and Belgium. The midfielder previously joined the U-19s last month for its Domestic Identity Camp in Georgia. Brunell also played for the U-18 MYNT in the UEFA Friendship Cup in Nyon, Switzerland, winning the title with a shootout win over Portugal. Brunell signed with Seattle in July and has scored two goals in seven appearances (three starts) for the club in all competitions.
Shour, 17, joins the U.S. U-20 MYNT for a camp in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain with friendlies against Finland and Elche B. Shour signed with Defiance prior to the 2025 season and had six appearances for the club this season, making 18 saves.
Following its 1-0 win over the Portland Timbers on Saturday, Seattle hosts Real Salt Lake in its final home match of the regular season on Saturday, October 11 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (6:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM).
Images from this story
|
Nouhou of Sounders FC
