Sporting KC Weekly

Published on October 6, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City will embark on a new era for the club this week as President of Soccer Operations and General Manager David Lee begins on Tuesday.

Lee began his professional career in his native England before joining Major League Soccer in 2011 as a Performance Analyst for the New York Red Bulls, during which time the club won the 2013 Supporters' Shield. He joined New York City FC in 2014 ahead of the club's inaugural campaign in 2015 and was promoted to Technical Director in 2017 and Sporting Director in 2019. NYCFC enjoyed sustained success during Lee's tenure, winning the 2021 MLS Cup and 2022 Campeones Cup. In the last 10 seasons, NYCFC leads MLS in regular season points (523) and playoff berths (nine)

Fan voting will close today for Sporting Kansas City's annual team awards, which will be announced at Pitch Black presented by Audi on Friday at Children's Mercy Park. Fans can cast online ballots at SportingKC.com/awards in the following categories: Goal of the Year, Save of the Year, MVP, Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year. In addition, the following awards will also be presented at Pitch Black: Golden Boot, Neal and Jeanne Patterson Humanitarian of the Year, Sporting Club Network Member of the Year, Sporting KC II MVP and Bob Gansler Academy Player of the Year.

Sporting KC Youth Soccer will host a one-day camp for boys and girls between the ages of 5-14 years old from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday at Homefield (2115 E. Kansas City Rd.) in Olathe, Kansas. Registration is open on SportingKCYouth.com and the $70 cost includes an official Sporting KC camp t-shirt.

Sporting Kansas City will host an open training session for KC Cauldron members at 10 a.m. on Friday at Compass Minerals National Performance Center (1913 Pinnacle Way) in Kansas City, Kansas for fans to attend a practice and meet the players. Click here for more information.

Sporting Kansas City midfielder Zorhan Bassong has joined the Canada Men's National Team during this week's FIFA international window. Canada will host Australia at 6:30 p.m. CT on Friday at Saputo Stadium in Montreal in an international friendly as the national team continues preparations for FIFA World Cup 26.

