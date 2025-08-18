A Historic First: Inter Miami CF Camps Conclude Inaugural Edition

Published on August 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF proudly announces the successful conclusion of its inaugural Inter Miami Camps, a five-week summer initiative that brought together 1,100 inspired boys and girls from Florida, and around the world, to train like true Inter Miami players.

Held across four cities, Naples, Palm Beach, Doral and Fort Lauderdale, the 2025 edition provided over 30 hours of elite instruction per week for field players and goalkeepers, led by a talented team of 38 certified coaches, including Academy staff deeply rooted in the Freedom to Dream values that define our Club. Participants also enjoyed special recreational sessions such as Zumba and Yoga with professional instructors, further complementing wellness at each camp.

Notably, the Fort Lauderdale camps were treated to unforgettable visits from First Team captain Lionel Messi, Inter Miami Co-Owner David Beckham, and head coach Javier Mascherano, as well as standout players Sergio Busquets, Luis Suárez, Jordi Alba, Rodrigo De Paul, and Óscar Ustari, each inspiring campers with their presence.

The Inter Miami Camps hosted young talents from Spain, Argentina, Brazil, Italy, Mexico, Ireland, Russia, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, amongst others, all experiencing the official Inter Miami methodology that defines the Club's unique style of play.

Additionally, each of the five camps concluded with the naming of an MVP (Most Valuable Player), earning winners an invitation to train with their respective Academy age groups. As another of the many unforgettable experiences lived in the Camps, parents were given the opportunity to attend both the opening and closing ceremonies, which concluded with a certificate of participation for each child as parents were able to enter and share the accomplishment with their kids.

This summer was just the beginning. Inter Miami CF Camps, through the power of fútbol, proved that when passion meets Freedom to Dream, memories are made for a lifetime.







