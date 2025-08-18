Earthquakes Announce 35,000 Tickets Sold for September 13 LAFC Match at Levi's Stadium; Pitchside 4-Pack Available for Limited Time

Published on August 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today that the club has sold 35,000 tickets for Prime Time at Levi's® Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 13, when the San Jose Earthquakes host LAFC and new star signing Son Heung-min in the biggest Mexican Independence Day Weekend celebration in the Bay Area, presented by Habbas Law.

Single-game tickets can be purchased here. A Pitchside 4-Pack for $140 that includes four 100-level tickets is available for a limited time from now through Thursday, Aug. 21, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Click here, then click the Unlock button in the upper-right hand corner. Then enter code PT2025 to access the deal.

Tickets for groups of 10 or more can be purchased by calling the Earthquakes' Front Office at (408) 556-7700 or. To learn more about suite purchases for Prime Time, please click here or email suites@sjearthquakes.com.

The showdown between Northern and Southern California is back at the home of the NFL's San Francisco 49ers for a match that has easily surpassed 43,000 fans in each of the last two seasons. With the Earthquakes winning both matches in 2023 and 2024, LAFC will be primed to turn the tide this season, especially with the recent arrival of iconic South Korean forward Son Heung-min to the Black and Gold. But the Quakes' high-flying attack featuring 2025 MLS All-Star Cristian Espinoza, Josef Martínez and Cristian "Chicho" Arango have combined for 27 goals and will be focused on making it three in a row for the Black and Blue.

The Prime Time parade of festivities includes a halftime musical performance from rising corridos artist Edgardo Nuñez, a pregame Fan Fest with Pro Wrestling Revolution luchadores headlined by superstar Blue Demon Jr., as well as meet-and-greets with soccer legend Moisés Múñoz and boxing Hall of Famer Erik "El Terrible" Morales. In addition, the first 10,000 fans will receive a special-edition Mexican Heritage Terremotos Shirt courtesy of Habbas Law.

Kickoff for Prime Time is slated for 4:30 p.m. PT and will air on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, as well as via local radio on KSFO AM 810 (English) with Ted Ramey and Joe Cannon, and KZSF AM 1370 (Spanish) with Carlos César Rivera and Ramiro Corrales.

A recent host site for Copa America in 2024, the sold-out Concacaf Gold Cup semifinal in June and the 2026 FIFA World Cup next year, the venue has built a world-class reputation for high-profile soccer matches. The Quakes look to build upon last year's successful night when nearly 45,000 fans packed Levi's® Stadium on May 4, 2024, for a 3-1 victory against LAFC, the eventual Western Conference No. 1 seed that season.

This year, Prime Time will start with a pregame Fan Fest outside the stadium featuring meet-and-greet opportunities with former Mexico National Team and longtime Liga MX star goalkeeper Moisés Muñoz and the first Mexican boxer to win world titles in four weight divisions, Erik Morales, with additional details to be announced in the coming weeks.

At halftime, renowned singer/songwriter Edgardo Nuñez will regale the Levi's® Stadium crowd with his personal stylings from Mexican corridos tumbados, romanticos and ranchera. Born in Guadalajara, Jalisco, the rising star arrived on the scene with his accordion and baritone vocals in 2020 with his first single "No Hay Detalle." Since then, Nuñez has recorded dozens of singles and collaborated with top artists ranging from Peso Pluma, Luis R. Conríquez, La Séptima Banda, Julián Mercado, Remmy Valenzuela, and finally, Fuerza Regida, with whom he released the smash song "Billete Grande" in 2022. Nuñez's other chart hits from his growing discography include "Loco Enamorado" (feat. Junior H), "Eres," "Pideme La Luna," and "El Ruddy."

Hailing from Mexico City, Blue Demon Jr. is an authentic Mexican pro wrestling legend. "El Hijo de la Leyenda Azul" became the first Mexican masked wrestler to win the NWA World Heavyweight Championship when he defeated Scrap Iron Adam Pearce for the title in Mexico on October 25, 2008. His name synonymous with lucha libre, he has also won the WWA World Welterweight Title, National Cruiserweight Title, WWA World Middleweight Title, UWA World Junior Heavyweight Title, National Atomicos Titles (with La Parka Jr., Perro Aguayo Jr. and Máscara Sagrada Jr.), IWAS World Light Heavyweight Title, WOW Heavyweight Title, PWR World Heavyweight Title (twice), PWR World Tag Team Titles (with El Hijo del Santo), AAA Blue Legacy Title, AAA Latin American Championship and AULL Copa Universo. Blue Demon Jr. has also crossed over into film and television, appearing in the movies "Mil Mascaras vs. the Aztec Mummy" and "Get the Gringo," the cartoon "¡Mucha Lucha!" as a superhero wrestler, the Mexican dancing show "Mira Quién Baila," the drama

"Como Dice El Dicho" and the reality show "Misfit Garage."

Moisés Muñoz is regarded by many as one of the top Mexican goalkeepers in recent memory. A legend at Club Atlético Morelia after spending over a decade with Monarcas, Muñoz joined Club América in 2012 where he led Las Águilas to a famous victory in the 2013 Clausura Liguilla Final by scoring an stoppage-time goal and conceding just two goals in the subsequent penalty shootout. A native of Aguililla, Michoacán, Muñoz's achievements include two Liga MX titles (Clausura 2013, Apertura 2024), two Concacaf Champions Leagues (2014-15, 2015-16), one Concacaf Gold Cup championship (2015) and a Concacaf Gold Cup title (2015), where he steered the Mexican National Team to a pivotal 3-2 victory over the United States that earned El Tri a trip to the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup. Muñoz represented his country in 18 appearances. He is currently a soccer TV analyst for FOX Deportes.

Erik Morales is universally recognized as one of the greatest Mexican boxers in history. Hailing from the Zona Norte section of Tijuana, Baja California, "El Terrible" became the first Mexican boxer to win world championships in four different weight classes (super bantamweight, featherweight, super featherweight and light welterweight). Morales defeated 15 world champions and is most known for his trilogies with Mexican archrival Marco Antonio Barrera and Filipino Manny Pacquiao, defeating both on the first try. In 2012, ESPN ranked Morales in their list of the top 50 greatest boxers of all time. Morales was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in June 2018 and is currently a boxing TV analyst for FOX Deportes.







Major League Soccer Stories from August 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.