Messi, Alba and Suárez Named to MLS Team of the Matchday

Published on August 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF captain Lionel Messi, defender Jordi Alba and forward Luis Suárez have been named to the Major League Soccer (MLS) Team of the Matchday presented by Audi for week 29 of the 2025 regular season. The trio earn TOTM honors after their influential roles in helping Inter Miami claim all three points at home with a 3-1 win over the LA Galaxy on Saturday.

Messi features in the starting XI for what marks his 10th TOTM selection this campaign following his standout performance against the Galaxy after being introduced at the start of the second half. The Argentine ace recorded a fantastic goal and a sublime assist to guide Inter Miami to victory. Notably, his goal in the win saw Messi become the second-fastest player in MLS history to reach 40 career goals, doing so in just 44 matches (Josef Martínez, 42).

Our Club captain now leads the race for the Golden Boot with 19 goals this regular season, while he has also posted 10 assists.

Alba, meanwhile, gets the nod and is amongst the TOTM starters as he is selected for a third time this regular season. The Spanish defender was an active presence down the left flank throughout the full 90 minutes, and also struck the opener right before the half with a finish from inside the box to capitalize on a spectacular line-splitting ball from Sergio Busquets.

Suárez joins the TOTM for a third time this regular season and features amongst the substitutes. The Uruguayan marksman rounded out the result for the definitive 3-1 scoreline with a close range shot from inside the box following an elite backheel assist from Messi.

2025 Inter Miami Team of the Matchday Honorees:

Matchday 1: Lionel Messi

Matchday 2: Telasco Segovia and Luis Suárez

Matchday 3: Allen, Bright and Allende

Matchday 4: Lionel Messi

Matchday 6: Lionel Messi

Matchday 8; Óscar Ustari

Matchday 9: Marcelo Weigandt and Benjamin Cremaschi

Matchday 11: Marcelo Weigandt

Matchday 13: Jordi Alba and Tadeo Allende

Matchday 15: Lionel Messi

Matchday 16: Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez

Matchday 17: Javier Mascherano and Lionel Messi

Matchday 22: Óscar Ustari, Tadeo Allende and Lionel Messi

Matchday 24: Lionel Messi

Matchday 26: Javier Mascherano, Jordi Alba, Telasco Segovia and Lionel Messi

Matchday 27: Benjamin Cremaschi

Matchday 29: Jordi Alba, Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez







