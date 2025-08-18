Messi, Alba and Suárez Named to MLS Team of the Matchday
Published on August 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF captain Lionel Messi, defender Jordi Alba and forward Luis Suárez have been named to the Major League Soccer (MLS) Team of the Matchday presented by Audi for week 29 of the 2025 regular season. The trio earn TOTM honors after their influential roles in helping Inter Miami claim all three points at home with a 3-1 win over the LA Galaxy on Saturday.
Messi features in the starting XI for what marks his 10th TOTM selection this campaign following his standout performance against the Galaxy after being introduced at the start of the second half. The Argentine ace recorded a fantastic goal and a sublime assist to guide Inter Miami to victory. Notably, his goal in the win saw Messi become the second-fastest player in MLS history to reach 40 career goals, doing so in just 44 matches (Josef Martínez, 42).
Our Club captain now leads the race for the Golden Boot with 19 goals this regular season, while he has also posted 10 assists.
Alba, meanwhile, gets the nod and is amongst the TOTM starters as he is selected for a third time this regular season. The Spanish defender was an active presence down the left flank throughout the full 90 minutes, and also struck the opener right before the half with a finish from inside the box to capitalize on a spectacular line-splitting ball from Sergio Busquets.
Suárez joins the TOTM for a third time this regular season and features amongst the substitutes. The Uruguayan marksman rounded out the result for the definitive 3-1 scoreline with a close range shot from inside the box following an elite backheel assist from Messi.
2025 Inter Miami Team of the Matchday Honorees:
Matchday 1: Lionel Messi
Matchday 2: Telasco Segovia and Luis Suárez
Matchday 3: Allen, Bright and Allende
Matchday 4: Lionel Messi
Matchday 6: Lionel Messi
Matchday 8; Óscar Ustari
Matchday 9: Marcelo Weigandt and Benjamin Cremaschi
Matchday 11: Marcelo Weigandt
Matchday 13: Jordi Alba and Tadeo Allende
Matchday 15: Lionel Messi
Matchday 16: Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez
Matchday 17: Javier Mascherano and Lionel Messi
Matchday 22: Óscar Ustari, Tadeo Allende and Lionel Messi
Matchday 24: Lionel Messi
Matchday 26: Javier Mascherano, Jordi Alba, Telasco Segovia and Lionel Messi
Matchday 27: Benjamin Cremaschi
Matchday 29: Jordi Alba, Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez
Major League Soccer Stories from August 18, 2025
- Nashville SC Notes Week of August 18, 2025 - Nashville SC
- Philadelphia Union Loan Oliver Semmle to North Carolina FC - Philadelphia Union
- Rafael Navarro Named to Team of the Week Following Brace Performance against Atlanta - Colorado Rapids
- LA Galaxy Weekly - LA Galaxy
- Dynamo Captain Artur Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday After Stoppage Time Stunner - Houston Dynamo FC
- Messi, Alba and Suárez Named to MLS Team of the Matchday - Inter Miami CF
- Winger Philip Zinckernagel Selected to Second Straight MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 29 - Chicago Fire FC
- Charlotte FC Defender Tim Ream and Goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina Named to MLS Team of the Matchday - Charlotte FC
- Evander and Pavel Bucha Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 29 - FC Cincinnati
- Earthquakes Announce 35,000 Tickets Sold for September 13 LAFC Match at Levi's Stadium; Pitchside 4-Pack Available for Limited Time - San Jose Earthquakes
- Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride Select I-Tech as Official Managed IT Partner - Orlando City SC
- Sporting KC Weekly - Sporting Kansas City
- Living Memory: Messi - A Goal in Life Totals $1.87 Million - Inter Miami CF
- Müller debuts in front of 26,031 at BC Place - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Houston Dynamo FC's Stoppage Time Stunner Rescues a Draw in Vancouver - Houston Dynamo FC
- San Diego FC Secures 2-1 Comeback Win over San Jose at PayPal Park - San Diego FC
- Josef Martínez goal puts San Jose ahead but visitors score twice late - San Jose Earthquakes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Messi, Alba and Suárez Named to MLS Team of the Matchday
- Living Memory: Messi - A Goal in Life Totals $1.87 Million
- Inter Miami CF Secures 3-1 Victory Against LA Galaxy at Chase Stadium
- Inter Miami CF Secures 3-1 Victory against LA Galaxy at Chase Stadium
- Inter Miami CF Celebrates Inclusivity with Special Olympics and Unified Night