Dynamo Captain Artur Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday After Stoppage Time Stunner
Published on August 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC News Release
HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC captain and midfielder Artur was named to the MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday for Matchday 29, the league announced today. The inclusion marks the midfielder's first selection this season.
The Dynamo fought back with their second late equalizer in as many matches on Sunday night, as Dynamo captain Artur's screamer from distance earned Houston a crucial point on the road as they continue their push for the playoffs.
The breakthrough came off the right foot of Artur in the 91st minute. Forward Lawrence Ennali beat a defender along the left side, cut along the endline and found forward Amine Bassi near the top of the box. Bassi laid the ball off to Artur, whose first-time hit from 25 yards out snuck just inside the post for the goal Houston needed.
Artur (Matchday 29), is one of nine players to be named to the Team of the Matchday this season and is joined by Jack McGlynn (Matchday 7, 14 and 28), Ethan Bartlow (Matchday 22), Ezequiel Ponce (Matchday 22), Felipe Andrade (Matchday 13 and 21), Femi Awodesu (Matchday 16), Gabe Segal (Matchday 16), Griffin Dorsey (Matchday 7, 14 and 15) and Ondøej Lingr (Matchday 9 and 10). Head coach Ben Olsen was also named to the Team of the Matchday for Matchday 16 and 22.
Houston returns to Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 23, to host the San Jose Earthquakes on Kids Night. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT, and Dynamo fans can secure their tickets.
