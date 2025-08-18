Sporting KC Weekly

Published on August 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City will travel to the Pacific Northwest to play the Seattle Sounders at 8:15 p.m. CT on Sunday at Lumen Field in the MLS Matchday 30 finale.

The Western Conference match-up will be available to watch with an MLS Season Pass or Apple TV+ subscription in addition to nationally-televised broadcasts on FS1 and FOX Deportes. Pub partners in the Sporting Pub Network will also show all of the action and local radio coverage will air on Sports Radio 810 WHB.

Regular registration will close on Monday for the Pre-K through Fifth Grade divisions in the fall season of Sporting Rec League at Central Bank Sporting Complex in Kansas City, Mo., and Compass Minerals Sporting Fields in Kansas City, Kan. For more information and to sign up a player, visit SKCrecsoccer.com.

The Sporting KC Academy Center of Excellence -- a supplemental training program for boys aged 13 and younger -- will host tryouts this week for players born in 2012 (6-7:15 p.m. on Monday), 2013 (6-7:15 p.m. on Monday), 2014 (6-7:15 p.m. on Tuesday) and 2015 (6-7:15 p.m. on Wednesday) at Swope Soccer Village in Kansas City, Mo. Click here to register.

Fans can take advantage of 25% off savings on orders at MLSstore.com until 10:59 p.m. CT on Tuesday with the code 25MLS (terms and exclusions apply), including Sporting Kansas City's new United We Play pre-match top in adult and youth sizes.

Major League Soccer's Secondary Transfer Window will close on Thursday. MLS clubs may request the International Transfer Certificate of a player under contract in another country or trade players within MLS prior to the window closing.

Children's Mercy Park will host the 2025 Victory Gala at 6 p.m. on Friday to celebrate The Victory Project and raise funds to continue the foundation's impact on countless families in the community. The annual event will feature a silent auction and individuals can also make a donation online.

Sporting Kansas City Season Ticket Members and members of Sporting KC supporters groups are eligible to receive complimentary tickets for Sporting away matches. Away ticket requests for Sporting's final regular season road trip to play Minnesota United FC on Oct. 4 at Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minn., will open this Friday.

Sporting KC II will continue the MLS NEXT Pro campaign at 6 p.m. CT on Sunday against league leaders St. Louis CITY2 at Energizer Park. The Frontier Division match-up will be available to watch on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and fans can also follow @SportingKCII on X for updates.

