LA Galaxy Weekly

Published on August 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - Continuing their Leagues Cup 2025 campaign, the LA Galaxy play two matches in the span of four days at Dignity Health Sports by first playing host to C.F. Pachuca in the Quarterfinals of the competition on Wednesday, Aug. 20 (8:45 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass). Three days later, LA returns to MLS Regular Season action by squaring off against the Colorado Rapids at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday, Aug. 23 (7:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass).

LA Galaxy In Leagues Cup

In eight all-time Leagues Cup matches played under the current format, which began in 2023, the LA Galaxy hold a record of 3-3-2 (16 GF, 12 GA). In six all-time League Cup matches played at Dignity Health Sports Park, the Galaxy hold a record of 2-2-2 (13 GF, 8 GA). Thursday's match marked the third meeting across all competitions between the Galaxy and Santos Laguna, with LA trailing the series 1-1-1 (4 GF, 4 GA). In three matches played during Phase One of the competition, the LA Galaxy finished with an unbeaten record of 2-0-1 (10 GF, 3 GA, +7 GD), recorded the second most goals scored (10) and held the second-best goal differential (+7) amongst all MLS and LIGA MX teams. In four matches played against LIGA MX opponents at Dignity Health Sports Park across all competitions during the 2025 campaign, the LA Galaxy hold an unbeaten record of 2-0-2 (11 GF, 4 GA).

LA Galaxy Run of Form

LA holds a 2-2-2 (14 GF, 10 GA) record in six matches played across all competitions dating back to July 31. Joseph Paintsil scored his fifth goal of the 2025 MLS Regular Season in the match against Miami. Paintsil, who ranks first on the Galaxy with nine goals scored across all competitions during the 2025 campaign, has recorded five goal contributions (4 goals, 1 assist) in his last five matches played across all competitions dating back to July 31.

LA Galaxy Against Colorado Rapids

Saturday's 2025 MLS Regular Season match between the LA Galaxy and Colorado Rapids marks the 99th all-time meeting across all competitions between the LA Galaxy and the Colorado Rapids, with LA leading the series 48-35-13. Against the Rapids, the Galaxy hold a 40-33-13 record in league play, a 1-0-0 record in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and a 9-2-0 record in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. In the first meeting between the two teams during the 2025 MLS Regular Season, the Galaxy fell 2-0 to the Rapids at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on June 25. In four meetings between the Galaxy and Rapids across all competitions during the 2024 campaign, LA held an unbeaten record of 4-0-0 (15 GF, 4 GA). In the last meeting between the two teams at Dignity Health Sports Park, LA earned a 5-0 shutout victory over the Colorado Rapids in the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 Series Opener on Oct. 26. In 43 all-time league matches played at home against the Rapids, the Galaxy hold a 26-11-6 record.







Major League Soccer Stories from August 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.