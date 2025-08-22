Hungry for Some Home Cooking: Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte FC vs New York Red Bulls
Published on August 22, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
Charlotte FC return to Bank of America Stadium this Sunday with an appetite for more than just three points. They're chasing history. Riding a six-match MLS winning streak, the longest active run in the league and tied for the fifth-longest in MLS history, The Crown have truly lived up to their home ground being a fortress.
Though the Red Bulls arrive in Charlotte with the series edge overall, Charlotte's home dominance tells a different story. The Crown remain unbeaten in all three matches against RBNY in the Queen City and have outscored them 4-2 in those meetings.
Feed the Finishers
Since the departure of striker Patrick Agyemang, Idan Toklomati has stepped up as Charlotte's go-to finisher. The Israeli forward has netted six goals in his last 10 league matches and seven in his last 12 across all competitions, including the match-winning lone goal against RSL last weekend.
Additionally, Designated Player Wilfried Zaha is in peak form, recording a goal or assist in nine of the last 10 matches and 12 of the last 16. Zaha has exploded with five goals and nine assists in his last 15, bringing his season total to 16 goal contributions. Zaha's influence goes beyond the stat sheet; he's second in MLS in fouls suffered (82), constantly forcing defenders into mistakes and creating set-piece opportunities.
If Charlotte's midfield can consistently break RBNY's physical back line and find these two in stride, the combination of Toklomati's finishing instincts and Zaha's creativity and ability to isolate defenders in dangerous areas could be the decisive factor in extending their historic winning streak at Bank of America Stadium.
Turning Up The Home Heat
One thing The Crown have not lacked for a second in their home matches is confidence. They have posted nine clean sheets in their last 16 home regular-season matches and 27 shutouts in 64 all-time MLS home games. That defensive steel is matched by an explosive attack. In 2025 alone, they've scored multiple goals in nine of their last 12 home matches. Their consistency has translated into results, too.
Red Bulls' Recipe for Road Rage
Red Bulls' Recipe for Road Rage might be a tongue twister to say, but don't get the statistics twisted, the Red Bulls have only won one singular away game this season, going 1-8-4 in away matches. Home field advantage will be huge for The Crown this Sunday, with CLTFC's home record sitting at 10-2-1, the best current home record in the league.
New Ingredients in the Mix:
Following the recent close of the summer transfer window, Charlotte FC have been busy on the back end, adding in new talent and depth to the roster. English Defender Harry Toffolo was the first of the new players to make his debut with The Crown, subbing in during CLTFC's match against Real Salt Lake. A full-back eager to contribute across the field brings a plethora of experience and leadership to the pitch.
The Crown also added Goalkeeper Drake Callender and Australian Striker Archie Goodwin to the roster.
AUGUST 24 // CHARLOTTE vs. RED BULLS
We have Sunday Night Soccer at The Fortress! The Crown take on New York Red Bulls on August 24 at 7:00 p.m.
