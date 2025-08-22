SKC Visits Seattle on Sunday
Published on August 22, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Sporting Kansas City News Release
Sporting Kansas City will travel to the Pacific Northwest to play the Seattle Sounders at 8:15 p.m. CT on Sunday at Lumen Field in the MLS Matchday 30 finale.
The Western Conference match-up will be available to watch in English (Neil Sika and Lloyd Sam) and Spanish (Erasmo Provenza and Natalia Astrain) with an MLS Season Pass or Apple TV+ subscription in addition to nationally-televised broadcasts on FS1 (Josh Eastern and Devon Kerr) and FOX Deportes. Pub partners in the Sporting Pub Network will also show all of the action and local radio coverage will air on Sports Radio 810 WHB.
Sunday's showdown features the only two teams to win a pair of MLS Cup championships in addition to four U.S. Open Cup titles. KC's first MLS Cup trophy came in 2000 when Sporting interim head coach Kerry Zavagnin and Seattle assistant coach Preki -- both now Sporting Legends -- each started for the Wizards. In addition, the club's first championship in the Sporting era came against the Sounders in the 2012 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.
Most recently, Sporting and Seattle met last month at Children's Mercy Park. Jordan Morris, Alber Rusnak and Jesus Ferreira scored to give the Sounders a 3-0 halftime lead before Sporting responded with second-half penalties from Dejan Joveljic and Santi Munoz.
Joveljic scored again last weekend in Sporting's 3-1 loss in Orlando and the Serbian striker now has a team-leading 14 goals for SKC -- most by a KC newcomer since Preki in 1996 -- after scoring 15 regular season goals for the LA Galaxy a year ago. The Designated Player could become the third player in MLS history to score 15 goals in back-to-back seasons with different teams and his next goal will be the 100th of his professional club career.
When including the postseason, Joveljic has 35 goals in MLS play since the start of 2024, which ranks second best in MLS behind Lionel Messi. Notably, that tally includes the game-winning goal in the LA Galaxy's 1-0 win over Seattle in last year's Western Conference Final.
Led by head coach Brian Schmetzer, Seattle sits in fourth place in the Western Conference standings and SEAvSKC on Sunday is sandwiched between Leagues Cup fixtures for the the hosts. The Sounders advanced past Puebla this past Wednesday in the quarterfinals and will face the LA Galaxy next Wednesday in the semifinals with a berth in the Concacaf Champions Cup on the line.
The Sounders -- who will become the second team in MLS to reach the 10-million fan mark for regular season attendance on Sunday -- have endured injuries as of late to five of the team's nine highest paid players with Designated Players Jordan Morris (shoulder) and Albert Rusnak (hamstring) both sidelined in addition to Paul Arriola (knee), Ryan Kent (hamstring) and Joao Paulo (knee). However, veteran goalkeeper Stefan Frei returned last weekend to anchor the Sounders' defense and Danny Musovski is leading the attack amidst a career year with 10 goals and two assists.
Sporting Kansas City at Seattle Sounders FC
2025 MLS Regular Season | Match 27
Sunday, Aug. 24 | 8:15 p.m. CT (8:25 kickoff)
Lumen Field | Seattle, Washington
Broadcast Schedule:
TV | FS1 or FOX Deportes
Watch | MLS Season Pass or Apple TV+
Radio | 810 AM or 103.7 FM or SKC App
Major League Soccer Stories from August 22, 2025
- Minnesota United Signs Winger Kenyel Michel from LD Alajuelense - Minnesota United FC
- SKC Visits Seattle on Sunday - Sporting Kansas City
- Availability Report: Three Absent vs. FC Cincinnati - New York City FC
- Rapids Look to Add on Consecutive Wins with Road Matchup against LA Galaxy - Colorado Rapids
- Revolution Meet Columbus Crew in Ohio on Saturday Night - New England Revolution
- Hungry for Some Home Cooking: Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte FC vs New York Red Bulls - Charlotte FC
- FC Cincinnati Host NYCFC as Final Stretch of the Season Heats Up - FC Cincinnati
- Minnesota United Signs Striker Mamadou Dieng from Hartford Athletic - Minnesota United FC
- A Crowning Achievement: Looking Back at a Historic Streak - Charlotte FC
- FC Cincinnati Acquire Brazilian Striker Brenner on Loan from Udinese - FC Cincinnati
- Minnesota United Loans Defender Kipp Keller to New Mexico United - Minnesota United FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Travels to Canada to Face Vancouver Whitecaps at BC Place - St. Louis City SC
- Michael Adedokun Transfered to Lexington SC - Club de Foot Montreal
- FC Dallas Loans Homegrown Tarik Scott to Monterey Bay FC - FC Dallas
- Minnesota United Signs Defender Nectarios Triantis from Sunderland A.F.C. - Minnesota United FC
- FC Cincinnati Waive Forward Sergio Santos - FC Cincinnati
- D.C. United Matches to Re-Air Locally on FOX 5 - D.C. United
- LA Galaxy Acquire Third-Round Pick in 2026 MLS SuperDraft from New York Red Bulls in Exchange for Goalkeeper John McCarthy - LA Galaxy
- San Diego FC Acquires Forward Amahl Pellegrino from the San Jose Earthquakes in Exchange for $300,000 in 2025 GAM - San Diego FC
- Earthquakes Trade Forward Amahl Pellegrino to San Diego FC - San Jose Earthquakes
- San Diego FC Waives Defender Hamady Diop - San Diego FC
- Houston Dynamo FC to Host the San Jose Earthquakes in Western Conference Clash - Houston Dynamo FC
- Real Salt Lake Loans Polish International Winger Dominik Marczuk to FC Cincinnati - Real Salt Lake
- FC Cincinnati Acquire U22 Initiative Winger Dominik Marczuk on Loan from Real Salt Lake - FC Cincinnati
- Kickoff Time Updated for LAFC's Road Match at Austin - Los Angeles FC
- Chicago Fire FC Acquires Serbian Defender Viktor Radojević - Chicago Fire FC
- Charlotte FC Loans Defender Jahlane Forbes to North Carolina FC - Charlotte FC
- Real Salt Lake Returns Home Saturday to Host Minnesota United FC - Real Salt Lake
- Revolution Acquire 2025 International Roster Slot from Austin FC - New England Revolution
- Toronto FC Acquire $100,000 in General Allocation Money from Chicago Fire FC - Toronto FC
- Chicago Fire FC Acquires 2025 International Roster Slot from Toronto FC - Chicago Fire FC
- Austin FC Acquires $125,000 in General Allocation Money from New England - Austin FC
- Inter Miami CF Signs Argentine Youth International Attacker Mateo Silvetti - Inter Miami CF
- Toronto FC Add Ecuadorian International Midfielder José Cifuentes from Rangers FC - Toronto FC
- CF Montréal Signs Iván Jaime as Designated Player - Club de Foot Montreal
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Sporting Kansas City Stories
- SKC Visits Seattle on Sunday
- Sporting KC Weekly
- Sporting KC Falls, 3-1, at Orlando City SC
- SKC Visits Orlando City SC on Saturday
- Sporting KC Weekly