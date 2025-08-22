SKC Visits Seattle on Sunday

Sporting Kansas City will travel to the Pacific Northwest to play the Seattle Sounders at 8:15 p.m. CT on Sunday at Lumen Field in the MLS Matchday 30 finale.

The Western Conference match-up will be available to watch in English (Neil Sika and Lloyd Sam) and Spanish (Erasmo Provenza and Natalia Astrain) with an MLS Season Pass or Apple TV+ subscription in addition to nationally-televised broadcasts on FS1 (Josh Eastern and Devon Kerr) and FOX Deportes. Pub partners in the Sporting Pub Network will also show all of the action and local radio coverage will air on Sports Radio 810 WHB.

Sunday's showdown features the only two teams to win a pair of MLS Cup championships in addition to four U.S. Open Cup titles. KC's first MLS Cup trophy came in 2000 when Sporting interim head coach Kerry Zavagnin and Seattle assistant coach Preki -- both now Sporting Legends -- each started for the Wizards. In addition, the club's first championship in the Sporting era came against the Sounders in the 2012 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

Most recently, Sporting and Seattle met last month at Children's Mercy Park. Jordan Morris, Alber Rusnak and Jesus Ferreira scored to give the Sounders a 3-0 halftime lead before Sporting responded with second-half penalties from Dejan Joveljic and Santi Munoz.

Joveljic scored again last weekend in Sporting's 3-1 loss in Orlando and the Serbian striker now has a team-leading 14 goals for SKC -- most by a KC newcomer since Preki in 1996 -- after scoring 15 regular season goals for the LA Galaxy a year ago. The Designated Player could become the third player in MLS history to score 15 goals in back-to-back seasons with different teams and his next goal will be the 100th of his professional club career.

When including the postseason, Joveljic has 35 goals in MLS play since the start of 2024, which ranks second best in MLS behind Lionel Messi. Notably, that tally includes the game-winning goal in the LA Galaxy's 1-0 win over Seattle in last year's Western Conference Final.

Led by head coach Brian Schmetzer, Seattle sits in fourth place in the Western Conference standings and SEAvSKC on Sunday is sandwiched between Leagues Cup fixtures for the the hosts. The Sounders advanced past Puebla this past Wednesday in the quarterfinals and will face the LA Galaxy next Wednesday in the semifinals with a berth in the Concacaf Champions Cup on the line.

The Sounders -- who will become the second team in MLS to reach the 10-million fan mark for regular season attendance on Sunday -- have endured injuries as of late to five of the team's nine highest paid players with Designated Players Jordan Morris (shoulder) and Albert Rusnak (hamstring) both sidelined in addition to Paul Arriola (knee), Ryan Kent (hamstring) and Joao Paulo (knee). However, veteran goalkeeper Stefan Frei returned last weekend to anchor the Sounders' defense and Danny Musovski is leading the attack amidst a career year with 10 goals and two assists.

Sporting Kansas City at Seattle Sounders FC

2025 MLS Regular Season | Match 27

Sunday, Aug. 24 | 8:15 p.m. CT (8:25 kickoff)

Lumen Field | Seattle, Washington

Broadcast Schedule:

TV | FS1 or FOX Deportes

Watch | MLS Season Pass or Apple TV+

Radio | 810 AM or 103.7 FM or SKC App







