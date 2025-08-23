LA Galaxy Play Host to Colorado Rapids at Dignity Health Sports Park Tomorrow, Saturday, August 23
Published on August 22, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
LOS ANGELES - After advancing to the Leagues Cup 2025 Semifinal round following a 2-1 win over C.F. Pachuca in the Quarterfinals of the competition at home on Aug. 20, the LA Galaxy return to league play to square off against the Colorado Rapids at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday, Aug. 23 (7:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass).
LA Galaxy Against Colorado Rapids
Saturday's 2025 MLS Regular Season match between the LA Galaxy and Colorado Rapids marks the 99th all-time meeting across all competitions between the LA Galaxy and the Colorado Rapids, with LA leading the series 48-35-13. Against the Rapids, the Galaxy hold a 40-33-13 record in league play, a 1-0-0 record in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and a 9-2-0 record in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. In the first meeting between the two teams during the 2025 MLS Regular Season, the Galaxy fell 2-0 to the Rapids at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on June 25. In four meetings between the Galaxy and Rapids across all competitions during the 2024 campaign, LA held an unbeaten record of 4-0-0 (15 GF, 4 GA). In the last meeting between the two teams at Dignity Health Sports Park, LA earned a 5-0 shutout victory over the Colorado Rapids in the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 Series Opener on Oct. 26. In 43 all-time league matches played at home against the Rapids, the Galaxy hold a 26-11-6 record.
LA Galaxy In Leagues Cup
In nine all-time Leagues Cup matches played under the current format, which began in 2023, the LA Galaxy hold a record of 4-3-2 (18 GF, 13 GA). In seven all-time League Cup matches played at Dignity Health Sports Park, the Galaxy hold a record of 3-2-2 (15 GF, 9 GA). In four matches played in Leagues Cup 2025, the LA Galaxy hold an unbeaten record of 3-0-1 (12 GF, 4 GA, +8 GD), have recorded the most goals scored (12) and held the second-best goal differential (+8) amongst all MLS and LIGA MX teams. In six matches played against LIGA MX opponents at Dignity Health Sports Park across all competitions during the 2025 campaign, the LA Galaxy hold an unbeaten record of 3-0-2 (12 GF, 4 GA).
LA Galaxy vs. Colorado Rapids
2025 MLS Regular Season
Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025 | 7:30 p.m. PT (Actual Kick: 7:40 p.m. PT)
Dignity Health Sports Park | Los Angeles
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
MLS Season Pass English Broadcast | Mark Rogondino (Play-By-Play); Heath Pearce (Analyst)
MLS Season Pass Spanish Broadcast | Rodolfo Landeros (Play-By-Play); Mariano Trujillo (Analyst)
Major League Soccer Stories from August 22, 2025
- LA Galaxy Play Host to Colorado Rapids at Dignity Health Sports Park Tomorrow, Saturday, August 23 - LA Galaxy
- Minnesota United Acquires Midfielder Alexis Fariña on Loan from Club Cerro Porteño - Minnesota United FC
- Inter Miami CF Hits the Road to Take on D.C. United - Inter Miami CF
- Minnesota United Signs Winger Kenyel Michel from LD Alajuelense - Minnesota United FC
- SKC Visits Seattle on Sunday - Sporting Kansas City
- Availability Report: Three Absent vs. FC Cincinnati - New York City FC
- Rapids Look to Add on Consecutive Wins with Road Matchup against LA Galaxy - Colorado Rapids
- Revolution Meet Columbus Crew in Ohio on Saturday Night - New England Revolution
- Hungry for Some Home Cooking: Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte FC vs New York Red Bulls - Charlotte FC
- FC Cincinnati Host NYCFC as Final Stretch of the Season Heats Up - FC Cincinnati
- Minnesota United Signs Striker Mamadou Dieng from Hartford Athletic - Minnesota United FC
- A Crowning Achievement: Looking Back at a Historic Streak - Charlotte FC
- FC Cincinnati Acquire Brazilian Striker Brenner on Loan from Udinese - FC Cincinnati
- Minnesota United Loans Defender Kipp Keller to New Mexico United - Minnesota United FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Travels to Canada to Face Vancouver Whitecaps at BC Place - St. Louis City SC
- Michael Adedokun Transfered to Lexington SC - Club de Foot Montreal
- FC Dallas Loans Homegrown Tarik Scott to Monterey Bay FC - FC Dallas
- Minnesota United Signs Defender Nectarios Triantis from Sunderland A.F.C. - Minnesota United FC
- FC Cincinnati Waive Forward Sergio Santos - FC Cincinnati
- D.C. United Matches to Re-Air Locally on FOX 5 - D.C. United
- LA Galaxy Acquire Third-Round Pick in 2026 MLS SuperDraft from New York Red Bulls in Exchange for Goalkeeper John McCarthy - LA Galaxy
- San Diego FC Acquires Forward Amahl Pellegrino from the San Jose Earthquakes in Exchange for $300,000 in 2025 GAM - San Diego FC
- Earthquakes Trade Forward Amahl Pellegrino to San Diego FC - San Jose Earthquakes
- San Diego FC Waives Defender Hamady Diop - San Diego FC
- Houston Dynamo FC to Host the San Jose Earthquakes in Western Conference Clash - Houston Dynamo FC
- Real Salt Lake Loans Polish International Winger Dominik Marczuk to FC Cincinnati - Real Salt Lake
- FC Cincinnati Acquire U22 Initiative Winger Dominik Marczuk on Loan from Real Salt Lake - FC Cincinnati
- Kickoff Time Updated for LAFC's Road Match at Austin - Los Angeles FC
- Chicago Fire FC Acquires Serbian Defender Viktor Radojević - Chicago Fire FC
- Charlotte FC Loans Defender Jahlane Forbes to North Carolina FC - Charlotte FC
- Real Salt Lake Returns Home Saturday to Host Minnesota United FC - Real Salt Lake
- Revolution Acquire 2025 International Roster Slot from Austin FC - New England Revolution
- Toronto FC Acquire $100,000 in General Allocation Money from Chicago Fire FC - Toronto FC
- Chicago Fire FC Acquires 2025 International Roster Slot from Toronto FC - Chicago Fire FC
- Austin FC Acquires $125,000 in General Allocation Money from New England - Austin FC
- Inter Miami CF Signs Argentine Youth International Attacker Mateo Silvetti - Inter Miami CF
- Toronto FC Add Ecuadorian International Midfielder José Cifuentes from Rangers FC - Toronto FC
- CF Montréal Signs Iván Jaime as Designated Player - Club de Foot Montreal
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent LA Galaxy Stories
- LA Galaxy Play Host to Colorado Rapids at Dignity Health Sports Park Tomorrow, Saturday, August 23
- LA Galaxy Acquire Third-Round Pick in 2026 MLS SuperDraft from New York Red Bulls in Exchange for Goalkeeper John McCarthy
- LA Galaxy Acquire $1,500,000 from Nashville SC in Exchange for Midfielder Jonathan Pérez
- LA Galaxy Advance to Leagues Cup 2025 Semifinal Round Following 2-1 Win over C.F. Pachuca
- LA Galaxy Play Host to C.F. Pachuca in Leagues Cup 2025 Quarterfinal Tonight, Wednesday, August 20