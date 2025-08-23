LA Galaxy Play Host to Colorado Rapids at Dignity Health Sports Park Tomorrow, Saturday, August 23

Published on August 22, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - After advancing to the Leagues Cup 2025 Semifinal round following a 2-1 win over C.F. Pachuca in the Quarterfinals of the competition at home on Aug. 20, the LA Galaxy return to league play to square off against the Colorado Rapids at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday, Aug. 23 (7:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass).

LA Galaxy Against Colorado Rapids

Saturday's 2025 MLS Regular Season match between the LA Galaxy and Colorado Rapids marks the 99th all-time meeting across all competitions between the LA Galaxy and the Colorado Rapids, with LA leading the series 48-35-13. Against the Rapids, the Galaxy hold a 40-33-13 record in league play, a 1-0-0 record in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and a 9-2-0 record in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. In the first meeting between the two teams during the 2025 MLS Regular Season, the Galaxy fell 2-0 to the Rapids at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on June 25. In four meetings between the Galaxy and Rapids across all competitions during the 2024 campaign, LA held an unbeaten record of 4-0-0 (15 GF, 4 GA). In the last meeting between the two teams at Dignity Health Sports Park, LA earned a 5-0 shutout victory over the Colorado Rapids in the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 Series Opener on Oct. 26. In 43 all-time league matches played at home against the Rapids, the Galaxy hold a 26-11-6 record.

LA Galaxy In Leagues Cup

In nine all-time Leagues Cup matches played under the current format, which began in 2023, the LA Galaxy hold a record of 4-3-2 (18 GF, 13 GA). In seven all-time League Cup matches played at Dignity Health Sports Park, the Galaxy hold a record of 3-2-2 (15 GF, 9 GA). In four matches played in Leagues Cup 2025, the LA Galaxy hold an unbeaten record of 3-0-1 (12 GF, 4 GA, +8 GD), have recorded the most goals scored (12) and held the second-best goal differential (+8) amongst all MLS and LIGA MX teams. In six matches played against LIGA MX opponents at Dignity Health Sports Park across all competitions during the 2025 campaign, the LA Galaxy hold an unbeaten record of 3-0-2 (12 GF, 4 GA).

LA Galaxy vs. Colorado Rapids

2025 MLS Regular Season

Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025 | 7:30 p.m. PT (Actual Kick: 7:40 p.m. PT)

Dignity Health Sports Park | Los Angeles

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

MLS Season Pass English Broadcast | Mark Rogondino (Play-By-Play); Heath Pearce (Analyst)

MLS Season Pass Spanish Broadcast | Rodolfo Landeros (Play-By-Play); Mariano Trujillo (Analyst)







