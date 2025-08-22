Availability Report: Three Absent vs. FC Cincinnati
Published on August 22, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
New York City FC take on FC Cincinnati tomorrow.
Head Coach Pascal Jansen will be without three players for the match. Forward Malachi Jones is joined on the sidelines by Keaton Park and Nico Cavallo.
You can watch the game on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app
Player Availability Report
Keaton Parks - OUT - Leg
Malachi Jones - OUT - Leg
Nico Cavallo - OUT - Leg
