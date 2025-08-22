FC Cincinnati Waive Forward Sergio Santos

FC Cincinnati have waived forward Sergio Santos and utilized one of the club's Buyouts of a Guaranteed Contract, the club announced today.

Santos, 30, made 102 appearances for FC Cincinnati since joining the Orange and Blue in July 2022 from Philadelphia Union. Last month, he became just the 12th player in FC Cincinnati's all-time history to reach 100 appearances for the club.

"Sergio has been a big part of our success over the past four seasons," said Chris Albright, FC Cincinnati General Manager. "He was instrumental in the club's first playoff win, helped us lift the Supporters' Shield, and has always been an excellent teammate. We thank him for his contributions to the club and wish him and his family all the best going forward."

Santos played a key role in helping the club secure a first-ever MLS Cup Playoff win after joining FC Cincinnati midway through the 2022 season, notably providing the assist on Brandon Vazquez's game-winning goal against the New York Red Bulls in a 2-1 comeback win in Round One at Red Bull Arena.

Part of Cincinnati's 2023 Supporters' Shield winning team, Santos scored four goals that season including the first of the 2023 season against Houston Dynamo FC. He also scored the club's first Concacaf Champions Cup goal against Cavalier FC in February 2024 at National Stadium in Jamaica. In total, Santos scored 10 goals and added 10 assists for FC Cincinnati.

FC Cincinnati would like to thank Sergio for his contributions and dedication to the club and wishes him all the best going forward.

TRANSACTION: On August 22, 2025, FC Cincinnati waive forward Sergio Santos and utilize one of the club's Buyouts of a Guaranteed Contract.







