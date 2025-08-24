FC Cincinnati Blanked New York City FC, 1-0

Published on August 23, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati lost to New York City FC, 1-0, Saturday night at TQL Stadium.

The Orange and Blue finish Matchday 30 in second place in the Eastern Conference at 16-8-4 (52 points). New York City FC improved to 13-8-5 (44 points).

A turnover near the edge of Cincinnati's attacking third allowed the visitors to get into quick transition which led to their 55th minute goal. Alonso Martínez broke loose for NYC and took one dribble out in front of three defenders before poking a shot past Roman Celentano toward the far post for the lone score of the match.

The Orange and Blue stay at home next Saturday, August 30 for an Eastern Conference battle against Philadelphia Union. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the match airs on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Radio will be carried on iHeart Media ESPN 1530 in English and in Spanish locally on La Mega 101.5 FM.

GAME NOTES

- Saturday marked the eighth sellout of TQL Stadium this season.

- Yuya Kubo entered as a second-half substitution, making his first appearance since June 25 at CF Montréal.

- FC Cincinnati's next three home matches come against the other teams ranked within the top-four of the MLS Eastern Conference (Philadelphia Union, Nashville SC, Orlando City SC).

FC CINCINNATI GAME REPORT

FC Cincinnati vs New York City FC

Date: August 23, 2025

Competition: MLS Regular Season

Venue: TQL Stadium | Cincinnati, Ohio

Attendance: 25,513 (sellout)

Kickoff: 7:40 p.m. ET

Weather: 77 degrees, cloudy

SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-FT

CIN: 0-0-0

NYC: 0-1-1

CIN - None

NYC - Alonso Martínez (Moralez) 55'

LINEUPS

CIN: Roman Celentano, Brad Smith (Kenji Mboma Dem 46', Yuya Kubo 82'), Lukas Engel, Matt Miazga (C), Nick Hagglund, Alvas Powell (Kei Kamara 70'), Pavel Bucha, Tah Brian Anunga (Gerardo Valenzuela 71'), Evander, Ender Echenique, Kévin Denkey

Substitutes not used: Evan Louro, Gilberto Flores, Teenage Hadebe, Stefan Chirila, Stiven Jimenez

Head Coach: Pat Noonan

NYC: Matt Freese, Kevin O'Toole, Justin Haak, Thiago Martins (C), Tayvon Gray, Andrés Perea (Jonathan Shore 43'), Aiden O'Neill, Maxi Moralez (Julián Fernández 81'), Nicolás Fernández, Alonso Martínez, Hannes Wolf (Agustín Ojeda 61')

Substitutes not used: Tomás Romero, Strahinja Tanasijević, Drew Baiera, Máximo Carrizo, Mitja Ilenic, Seymour Reid

Head Coach: Pascal Jansen

STATS SUMMARY: CIN/NYC

Shots: 10 / 9

Shots on Goal: 5 / 4

Saves: 3 / 5

Corner Kicks: 4 / 4

Fouls: 8 / 11

Offside: 3 / 2

Possession: 47.8 / 52.2

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

NYC - Nicolás Fernández (Yellow Card) 29'

NYC - Agustín Ojeda (Yellow Card) 63'

NYC - Kevin O'Toole (Yellow Card) 89'

OFFICIALS 

Referee: Victor Rivas

Ast. Referees: Kathryn Nesbitt, Micheal Barwegen

Fourth Official: Matthew Corrigan

VAR: Younes Marrakchi

AVAR: Brian Dunn







