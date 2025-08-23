Minnesota United FC at Real Salt Lake Preview

Published on August 23, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United heads west to Utah on Saturday night for a pivotal Western Conference matchup against Real Salt Lake at America First Field. With the playoff race heating up, the Loons will look to carry momentum from their recent home win over Seattle Sounders FC, while Salt Lake aims to defend their home turf and climb further into postseason contention.

Minnesota earned a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Seattle at Allianz Field last weekend, with Joaquín Pereyra netting his third goal of the season and goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair recording his ninth clean sheet of 2025. The Loons enter Saturday's contest in strong rhythm, approaching the final stretch of the season with each remaining regular-season match carrying a playoff-like intensity.

For Real Salt Lake, Saturday's clash represents a chance to regain their stride after a mixed run of results in recent weeks. Following a 1-0 road defeat at Charlotte, RSL will be eager to bounce back on home soil. The Utah side continues to rely on a mix of veteran leadership and young talent to stay competitive in the Western table, and their form in Sandy has often proven crucial to their playoff pushes. With the season entering a decisive stretch, RSL will look to use home-field advantage to claim valuable points.

As both teams look to secure their positions in a tight Western Conference, Saturday's meeting in Utah promises intensity and playoff-level stakes. With Minnesota aiming to solidify their place near the top of the standings and RSL seeking to assert themselves, the stage is set for a high-energy showdown out West.

HEAD COACH ERIC RAMSAY ON FACING REAL SALT LAKE...

"We've got good experiences against [Real] Salt Lake and we've had some of our better days there. I don't think we've ever had performances to really write home about there in terms of fluidity or completeness, but we've always competed really well against them. But I think we've always competed really well against them and this will be a game that will require that for sure because they're right on that line and desperate for points and they've reinforced over the course of the [transfer] window well."

PLAYER STATUS REPORT:

Minnesota United

OUT:

Loïc Mesanvi - Hip (Out)

QUESTIONABLE:

None

MINNESOTA UNITED FC @ REAL SALT LAKE

America First Field | Sandy, Utah

08.23.2025 | MLS Regular Season | Match 28

8:30 p.m. CT (MLS Season Pass; MNUFC Radio on 1500 ESPN)

2025 Regular Season Record (W-L-D)

MIN: 13-6-8 (47 pts. | 6-2-5 on the road)

RSL: 9-12-4 (31 pts. | 6-5-1 at home)







Major League Soccer Stories from August 23, 2025

Minnesota United FC at Real Salt Lake Preview - Minnesota United FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.