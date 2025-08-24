New York City FC Earns Big Win at FC Cincinnati

New York City FC earned a vital 1-0 road win at FC Cincinnati, extending their unbeaten run to five. Alonso Martínez scored the decisive goal after a clever move involving Aiden O'Neill and Maxi Moralez, while Matt Freese delivered key saves to preserve City's fourth away victory of the season.

Match Recap

A tricky trip at TQL Stadium was on the cards for New York City FC on Saturday night as they faced off against FC Cincinnati.

The visitors arrived fresh off an impressive 2-1 win over Nashville SC and were eager to extend their four-game unbeaten run in MLS.

Head Coach Pascal Jansen welcomed Thiago Martins back into the starting XI after injury, with the Brazilian replacing Strahinja Tanasijević.

New York City started brightly and created the first notable chance through Hannes Wolf, whose low strike from the right side of the box forced Roman Celentano into a smart save.

Cincinnati responded minutes later when Evander tested Matt Freese, though the effort was comfortably held. The Brazilian playmaker went close twice more in the opening 25 minutes, including a fierce long-range drive that Freese did well to push around the post.

A tightly contested opening period produced few clear chances until the 31st minute, when Alonso Martínez rattled the woodwork with a powerful effort from distance.

Nicolás Fernández Mercau, lively throughout, nearly unlocked the Cincinnati defense with a clever ball in behind for Maxi Moralez, but it just evaded the veteran midfielder.

An injury to Andrés Perea then forced an early change, with Jonny Shore entering the midfield.

The second half began with New York City on the front foot, Fernández Mercau earning a dangerous free kick. At the other end, Alvas Powell's left-footed strike required Freese's attention.

Moments later, the breakthrough came. Aiden O'Neill split the lines with a brilliant pass to Moralez, who slipped Martínez through on goal for a calm finish.

Wolf was soon replaced by Agustín Ojeda as Jansen made his second change. Confidence flowing, Shore drove forward through traffic and fired a shot that was well blocked by Matt Miazga.

New York City continued to press, with Fernández Mercau's inventive reverse pass finding Moralez, whose quick shot was denied by Celentano.

In the 79th minute, City produced their finest move of the night, sweeping from back to front before Martínez narrowly missed doubling his tally, the ball looping over from close range.

Julián Fernández entered soon after in place of Moralez, who departed following another composed display in midfield.

Cincinnati pushed late, with Freese berating his defense after Kevin Denkey found space at the back post, only for his header to drift wide. Evander then tested the visitors again with a stoppage-time free kick, Gerardo Valenzuela's flicked header forcing Freese into an excellent save.

In the end, New York City held firm to claim a valuable fourth road win of the season.

What's Next

Next up for New York City FC is a meeting with D.C. United on August 30. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30PM ET.







