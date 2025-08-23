Earthquakes Face Houston Dynamo FC at Shell Energy Stadium Today at 5:30 p.m. PT

Published on August 23, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







HOUSTON - The San Jose Earthquakes face Houston Dynamo FC at 5:30 p.m. PT. Kickoff from Shell Energy Stadium will take place at 5:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast globally via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (English/Spanish), as well as via local radio on thesportsleader.com / KNBR's YouTube channel (English) and KZSF 1370 AM La Kaliente (Spanish).

POTENTIAL STORYLINES:

- The Earthquakes are currently 10-19-5 (44 GF, 56 GA) against Houston Dynamo FC all-time in MLS regular-season play with a 2-13-1 (17 GF, 35 GA) record on the road.

- The Quakes are currently 9th in the MLS Western Conference standings with 32 points and 50 goals in 27 matches (8-11-8). Houston Dynamo FC are 12th in the West with 29 points and 33 goals in 26 games (7-11-8).

- In their last meeting at PayPal Park on May 24, 2025, the Quakes drew with Houston Dynamo FC 3-3. The six-goal thriller featured three Earthquakes goals in just 10 minutes. Preston Judd secured a brace for the Black and Blue netting in the 66th and 72nd minutes assisted by DeJuan Jones and Ian Harkes, respectively, before Daniel Munie found the back of the net in the 76th minute, also helped by Ian Harkes. Even though the Quakes bounced back from a 2-0 deficit, Griffin Dorsey secured the equalizer in the 91st minute for the Dynamo to leave San Jose with one point.

- Cristian Espinoza has tallied six goal contributions (2g/4a) in 11 matches vs. the Dynamo. Mark-Anthony Kaye has netted two goals and two assists in nine matches against Houston. Josef Martínez boasts two goals in just three meetings with the Orange Crush.

- The Earthquakes continue to lead the league in expected goals (55.73). San Jose is currently tied for fourth with Chicago Fire FC for club goals this season.

- Dynamo President Pat Onstad is an Earthquakes legend, having won the 2003 MLS Cup (and MLS GK of the Year) and the 2005 Supporters' Shield with SJ.







